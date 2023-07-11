Smoky haze, hot weather and powerful storms brought dangerous and uncomfortable conditions to parts of the U.S. heading into a long July Fourth weekend that typically draws Americans to outdoor gatherings. In the Midwest, utility crews scrambled Friday to restore electricity a day after a powerful wind storm system moved across Illinois and Indiana. Utility companies reported that more than 250,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity. In the South, an excessive heat warning is in place for parts of Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi. And the Environmental Protection Agency is warning that parts of Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut could experience “unhealthy” air conditions because of wildfires in Canada.