A small wildfire broke out at Devil's Lake State Park on Monday evening. As of Tuesday morning, the fire was 99% contained. The area was being monitored Tuesday morning to make sure there were no flare-ups.
Lt. Sean Neverman of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the fire started partway between the North Shore and the South Shore. It was at the East Bluff near the railroad tracks.
As of Tuesday morning, according to the Devil's Lake Visitor Guide and Skillet Creek Media, all trains on, or leading to, the East Bluff were reopened after being closed as authorities contained the fire.
The fire may have burned no more than an acre, Neverman said.
No injuries were reported. The park remained open during the fire. Wardens are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.