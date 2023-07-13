The International Crane Foundation and local birders are mourning the loss of a wild hatched whooping crane chick that died recently at Horicon National Wildlife Refuge.

The female chick hatched in the wild on May 7. The specific cause of death is still pending.

According to a statement put out by the International Crane Foundation (ICF), the organization, based in Baraboo, had been monitoring the chick and her parents as part of its crane conservation program at Horicon Marsh, located in Dodge County.

The dead chick was recovered on July 7 and was transferred to the National Wildlife Health Center in Madison for a necropsy.

“This crane family was often visible at Horicon and was a favorite for visitors to the refuge,” said Hillary Thompson, ICF’s North American Program Crane Analyst, in a statement. “Our online audiences also followed the family’s progress through our social media posts and updates.”

Thompson continued, “While there are still four remaining whooping crane chicks in Wisconsin, each one is precious and every loss reminds us of the fragility of the species.”

Bill Peterson is the Project Leader for the Horicon National Wildlife Refuge/Leopold Wetland Management District Complex. He said, “We’re disappointed by the loss of this nearly fledged whooping crane chick, especially since we’ve now learned that it was a female.”

Goose bumps: Horicon Marsh tour attracts birders, paddlers On June 24, from 7:30 am to 1:00 pm, the community is invited to join fellow outdoor enthusiasts to paddle the six and a half mile water trail through the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area.

In the Eastern Migratory Population, only 18% of all wild hatching whooping crane chicks survive to fledgling. Fledging is defined as when a crane can first fly, which happens approximately 80 days after hatching.

Mortality is quite common during those 80 days. Threats to chicks include predation, impact trauma, disease, and exposure.

The remaining four chicks are due to fledge in August.

“It’s comforting to remember that Horicon Marsh’s nesting whooping crane population is increasing,” Peterson said. “For the first time this past spring, the marsh supported two whooping crane nests – both of which hatched chicks.”

Horicon Marsh is the largest freshwater cattail marsh in the United States. Hundreds of species have been sighted at the marsh, and millions of waterfowl migrate through the marsh.

The chick’s parents came from ICF headquarters in Baraboo as part of the Whooping Crane Reintroduction Program. One parent was costume-reared —staff dress in crane costumes to help chick imprint on whooping cranes — and released in 2015. The second was parent-reared and released in 2017. The pair naturally hatched and raised the chick this year.

For 50 years, the ICF has worked to save the endangered whooping crane. In 1941, there were 15 whooping cranes left in the world. Currently, there are 836 whooping cranes in North America.

ICF currently has 44 whooping cranes at their Baraboo headquarters and produce chicks every year for reintroduction into the wild and for genetic management of the species.

Photos: Great Midwest Crane Fest Great Midwest Crane Fest Cranes Festival 11-11042022114630 Great Midwest Crane Fest Great Midwest Crane Fest Cranes Festival 12-11042022114630 Cranes Festival 13-11042022114630 Great Midwest Crane Fest Great Midwest Crane Fest Great Midwest Crane Fest Great Midwest Crane Fest Great Midwest Crane Fest Cranes Festival 07-11042022114630 Great Midwest Crane Fest