It’s been 12 years since Beaver Dam started a football season 2-0.

That’s a long time for the Golden Beavers, but they finally accomplished the feat Friday night when they manhandled Baraboo, 47-8, in a nonconference matchup.

Quarterback Eli Bryant’s performance wasn't the sole reason for the shellacking, but it was a big reason why Beaver Dam (2-0) is where it’s at. The gunslinger completed 3 of 6 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns.

“He gives us a lot of confidence,” teammate Kyler Keel said. “He moves us forward a lot. He helps the line move forward a lot. When we’re down and going slow, he gets us going.”

Bryant, who's verbally committed to play baseball at Kent State, matched a school record when he completed a simple out-route to Keel, who turned up field for a 93-yard touchdown. The play tied the school record for the longest touchdown pass, a mark set by Carter Riesen and Evan Sharkey during the alternate spring season in 2021. The touchdown gave Beaver Dam an early 6-0 lead after the extra-point attempt was blocked with 5 minutes, 53 seconds left in the first quarter.

“It’s just easy to run down the field and have the ball waiting for you,” Keel said. “Once you look back, it’s already up there, waiting for you to run to it.”

Bryant's second touchdown was a 42-yard pitch-and-catch to Brandon Morrissey that put Beaver Dam up 20-0 with 8:33 left in the third quarter.

He connected with Keel again with 7:23 left in the third on a screen pass that resulted in a 24-yard touchdown to put Beaver Dam up 27-0. Keel finished the night with two catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

“Me and him, we work a lot together,” Bryant said. “I’m always looking for him on the field because I know he can bring it if I throw it over to him.”

The passing game opened up the offense as Baraboo (1-1) struggled to slow three scary ball carries in the backfield. Gabe Klatt ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns, Camron Mendoza ran for 96 yards and added an 80-yard touchdown run, and Josiah Barnes ran for 102 yards.

“He’s a great option when the ground game is tough,” Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde on the importance of Bryant. “That balance is something that we went into the offseason knowing we needed to develop. We knew we had. It was just a matter of putting the formations, the concepts and the scheme together, and balancing it with where we were at.”

Sam Ersland, jr., Wisconsin Dells

After Wisconsin Dells began the season by getting clobbered by Lake Mills 25-12, the Chiefs decided to feed junior Sam Ersland in their second nonconference game.

The plan worked, allowing Ersland to run rampant 23 times for 145 yards and a touchdown in a 35-0 victory over Black River Falls on Friday. And if that wasn’t enough, Ersland also had six tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as a linebacker.

“He was all over the field. It was a hot night,” Wisconsin Dells coach Mike Janke said. "He played the ball. We gave him a lot of carries, too. It was definitely good for him.”

Janke said Black River Falls had some big bodies on the defensive line, lining up with 230-pound defensive linemen across the board, but Ersland still found ways to break free for six runs that went for over 10 yards.

“He’s been with us for the last two years,” Janke said. “He was getting a couple carries here and there. This year, it’s his star role. He sat for two years and now it’s his opportunity to be the lead stud.”

Keagan Hooker, sr., Portage

Offense, defense and special teams; you name it, Keagan Hooker played a hand in all of it for the Warriors on Friday.

The senior rarely left the field in the first half of Portage’s dominant 42-0 victory over Whitewater. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder was one of two players to rush for over 100 yards in the Warriors’ rout, piling up 115 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries, good for an average of 16.4 yards per attempt.

Hooker scored Portage’s second touchdown, weaving through Whippets defenders before strolling in from 15 yards out to make it a 14-0 game just before the midway point of the first quarter. He capped the Warriors’ dominant first half with 21-yard scamper to the end zone with 42 seconds left in the half to extend the lead to 42-0.

Hooker was also a perfect 6 for 6 on extra-point attempts while making a stout impact on defense. He recorded a team-high eight tackles as well as a tackle for loss as the Warriors notched their third consecutive shutout over the Whippets.

Carter Drews, jr., Cambria-Friesland

The Hilltoppers took care of business against the Eagles, 52-6, and the one constant fixture in the dismantling was junior Carter Drews.

The running back ran for a 48-yard touchdown to begin the second half and completed 2-of-4 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown on offense.

But on defense, the middle linebacker had eight solo tackles, assists on six more, with one sack and three tackles for loss for Cambria-Friesland (2-0).

“Right up the middle, he’s our A-gap player and they run a zone scheme where they always start in the middle," Cambria-Friesland coach Jim Bylsma said. "He blew up some plays in the backfield right away, early in the ball game, that shut down their running game.”

Drews was a big reason why the Eagles (0-2) had just 16 passing yards and 113 on the ground.

“The fact that early in the ball game when the ball game was still close, they continually found themselves in second-and-12, and third-and-15, that takes you out of your game plan right there,” Bylsma said.

Landon Roy, sr., Dodgeland

Landon Roy ran for 489 yards and three touchdowns as a fullback his junior season with Dodgeland.

He’s transitioning well as the starting running back this season, helping the Trojans (1-1) trounce Parkview/Albany 22-7 on Friday night. The senior carried the ball 27 times for 170 yards and a touchdown with a pair of 2-point conversions.

“Landon is a bull in a china shop kind of kid,” Dodgeland coach Eric Krivanek said. “He’s seeking contact whenever possible. He runs with no fear. He’s looking for contact, which is great. The kids love blocking for him.”

Roy averaged 6.3 yards a carry on the night and Krivanek believes fans are going to see a lot more from him this season.

“He should be a 1,000-yard kid with no questions asked. He’s that type of player,” Krivanek said. “He’s almost (500) yards last year as a fullback. Now we’ve moved him to tailback so he can get more of a head of steam going through the holes.”

Roy's lone touchdown was for 2 yards in the second quarter.

“We saw what type of runner he was and felt like we could get more out of him," Krivanek added. "We felt like he could really be a tone setter for us.”

