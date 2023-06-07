Wisconsin is home to 64,100 farms on 14.2 million acres. This, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The average farm size in Wisconsin is 222 acres. Wisconsin's agriculture is a big economic driver for the state. It contributes $104.8 billion annually to Wisconsin's economy.

Statistics from American Farmland Trust, however, shows that local farmland is under threat. From 2001 to 2016, 249,800 acres of Wisconsin's agricultural land were developed or compromised. Further, Wisconsin farmers are aging. There are three times as many producers over the age of 65 as under 35 years old.

Using data from the USDA's Farm Service Agency, a list of counties with the most farmland in Wisconsin has recently been compiled, highlighting the perseverance of state farmers. Many local counties made the top 25 list.

Sauk County has the 16th most farmland in the state. At 202,101 acres, it has 2.1% of the state's total. Yellow corn is the most common crop.

Columbia County has the 14th most farmland in the state at 214,252 acres. There are 2,446 in the county, over half of which are growing yellow corn.

Iowa County has the 12th most farmland with 216,832 acres. 29.8% of that acreage is devoted to yellow corn.

Dodge County has the 4th most farmland with 301,406 acres. With 2,979 farms, the county devotes 40.6% of its farmland to yellow corn.

The top three counties of farmland in Wisconsin are Rock County (324,756 acres), Dane County (371,436 acres), and Grant County (383,320 acres).

Wisconsin agriculture, according to DATCP, annually produces 435,700 jobs, or 11.8% of the state's total employment.