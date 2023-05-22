During National Wild Turtle Week, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging residents to give a helping hand to the state's resident shell-ebrities.

It's nesting season for Wisconsin's 11 native turtle species.

"The nesting season is a tough time for wild female turtles," said Andrew Badje, Wisconsin DNR Conservation Biologist, in a recent statement.

Turtles are exposed to a high level of predation in the wild during the nesting months. Additionally, road mortality is an issue, as is the pet turtle trade.

Turtles "are collected," Badje said, "often illegally, for the global pet, food, and medicine industry." He continued, "Protecting female turtles and their nests in the wild and learning how pet turtle demand influences an unsustainable illegal turtle trade are great ways to conserve turtles in Wisconsin and the world."

There are 11 species of turtles in Wisconsin, from the fully aquatic common snapping turtle to the more terrestrial ornate box turtle. Other state species include the Blanding's turtle, false map turtle, northern map turtle, ouachita map turtle, eastern musk turtle, painted turtle, smooth softshell turtle, spiny softshell turtle, and the wood turtle.

In May and June, Wisconsin's turtles begin to emerge from rivers, lakes, ponds, and wetlands to lay their eggs. They lay their eggs, primarily, in sunny areas and well-draining uplands. Their egg laying migration often puts turtles on roadways and in residential areas. Vehicles running them over is one of the leading causes of turtle declines in the state.

Additionally, as populations of raccoons, skunks, coyotes, and other predators grow throughout the state, turtles and their eggs become more a target for predation.

Further, turtles are being removed from ecosystems to enter the pet trade, often illegally. According to U.S. Department of Justice reports, thousands of turtles in the past decade have been illegally traded in at least 43 states.

Wisconsin's turtles are not well-suited for being pets, nor does the environment do well once turtles are removed from it. Some of Wisconsin's turtles must reach old age to participate in successful breeding seasons. Blanding's turtles and wood turtles cannot reproduce until they are 12- to 20-years-old. Ornate box turtles lay only a few eggs a year. Removing even one female turtle can affect population declines in local populations.

The Wisconsin DNR is encouraging residents to help care for local turtles. They suggest protecting turtle eggs found on private property by securing a nest cage over them. They suggest driving with caution near bodies of fresh water.

The Wisconsin DNR also suggests reporting turtle observations, road crossings, or nesting sites using the Turtle Reporting Form.

Report, also, any suspicious activity involving turtles on the DNR Violation Hotline.

National Wild Turtle Week was created in 2022 by the Partners in Amphibian and Reptile Conservation, the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

