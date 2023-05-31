Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A 10-year-old doe at a Sauk County deer farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirmed that the deer was infected. Samples were sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa, where the results came back as positive.

The 22-acre deer farm has been placed under quarantine, where it will remain while DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians and staff conduct an epidemiological investigation.

Two weeks ago, a deer farm in Dodge County also had a confirmed case of CWD. A 9-year-old doe tested positive on the 8-acre farm.

The quarantine means that no live animals, nor whole carcasses, are allowed to be removed from the property until authorities deem it safe to do so.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease that affects deer, elk, moose, and reindeer. There are no treatments or vaccines.

CWD is fatal to the infected animal.

There have been no reported cases of CWD infecting humans.

The Wisconsin DNR began monitoring CWD in native white-tail deer populations in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002.

In 2022, according to Wisconsin DNR data, 1,492 deer, out of 17,197 tested, tested positive for CWD. The counties in Wisconsin with the most confirmed cases were Richland County (375 infected), Iowa County (264), Sauk County (228), and Dane County (198).

The Wisconsin DNR suggests contacting them if a sick or dead deer is found, or multiple dead deer in the same area; however, do not report a deer killed on or near a roadway.

Email dnrwildlifeswitchboard@wisconsin.gov or call 608-267-0866.

