Gift this article
Share this article paywall-free.
A 22-acre deer farm in Sauk County is under quarantine after a 10-year-old doe tested positive for chronic wasting disease.
Jonathan Shipley
A 10-year-old doe at a Sauk County deer farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirmed that the deer was infected. Samples were sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa, where the results came back as positive.
The 22-acre deer farm has been placed under quarantine, where it will remain while DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians and staff conduct an epidemiological investigation.
Two weeks ago, a deer farm in Dodge County also had a confirmed case of CWD. A 9-year-old doe tested positive on the 8-acre farm.
The quarantine means that no live animals, nor whole carcasses, are allowed to be removed from the property until authorities deem it safe to do so.
Chronic wasting disease is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease that affects deer, elk, moose, and reindeer. There are no treatments or vaccines.
CWD is fatal to the infected animal.
There have been no reported cases of CWD infecting humans.
For scientist Seth Moore and a team of other wildlife experts, tracking the coronavirus means freezing temperatures, helicopters, trudging through deep snow and getting uncomfortably close to potentially-dangerous wildlife. They're testing deer, moose, bears and wolves on a Native American reservation in the remote north woods about 5 miles from Canada. Like researchers around the world, they are trying to figure out how, how much and where wildlife is spreading the coronavirus. "If COVID is mutating in animals and becoming more virulent, there is some level of risk to humans," says biologist Seth Moore, a wildlife biologist for the reservation that's home to the Grand Portage Ojibwe. "And then if it does exist, we have to figure out what to do about it." Scientists are concerned that the virus could evolve within animal populations – potentially spawning dangerous viral mutants that could jump back to people, spread among us and reignite what for now seems like a waning crisis.
The Wisconsin DNR began monitoring CWD in native white-tail deer populations in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002.
In 2022, according to Wisconsin DNR data, 1,492 deer, out of 17,197 tested, tested positive for CWD. The counties in Wisconsin with the most confirmed cases were Richland County (375 infected), Iowa County (264), Sauk County (228), and Dane County (198).
The Wisconsin DNR suggests contacting them if a sick or dead deer is found, or multiple dead deer in the same area; however, do not report a deer killed on or near a roadway.
Photos: Opening day of Wisconsin's 9-day gun-deer season
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis makes his way up a tree stand north of Pine Bluff in western Dane County.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis climbs into his tree stand on private land north of Pine Bluff during Saturday's opener for the traditional nine-day gun deer season. Annis, of Madison, had started his morning on the ground, but after not seeing deer turned to his elevated perch to a get a better view.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis uses a rope to raise his rifle into his tree stand. The deer huntder is also connected to a safety harness.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
A tree stand gives deer hunter Doug Annis sweeping views of woods in western Dane County filled with hickory and oak. With no snow on the ground, spotting deer was more difficult on opening day.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
A bare spot in the woods shows where a buck has scraped away leaves to leave his scent.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Western Dane County offers up a diverse habitat for deer that includes woods, agricultural land and a rolling terrain.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis began his deer season opener on the ground looking for deer that use a snaking network of trails on a wooded, south-facing hillside in the Town of Cross Plains. He later moved into a tree stand to get a better view.
BARRY ADAMS, LEE NEWSPAPERS
Traditional gun-deer season opens
A .30-06 rifle with a scope rests on the lap of Doug Annis as he hunts deer Saturday in the town of Cross Plains.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis walks through the woods on private land in the town of Cross Plains Saturday as he hunts for deer.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis slowly walks toward his deer stand Saturday in western Dane County.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
While Doug Annis didn't get a deer on the opener of the nine-day gun deer season on Saturday, he shot this eight-pointer with a bow and arrow on Nov. 7. The deer was hung in his garage where it was processed as his dog, Scout, investigates.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
There were plenty of deer signs Saturday, like this small tree that had been rubbed by a buck, but no deer made an appearance.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!