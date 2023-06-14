It’s near ideal weather for fawns and other wildlife babies and birds, but fruit formation and maturation of raspberries, acorns, and hickory nuts could all benefit from a drink of water or a very long shower.

“There are a few oyster mushrooms to pick, and some say they are better than morels. A good rain now would come at a perfect time to round out fruit development,” Wayne Whitemarsh, a Sauk City outdoorsman, said. “Walleye and bluegill catching have been pretty good in Lake Wisconsin and nearby areas.”

"I’m still selling a fair number of fishing licenses these days to those going after catfish and bluegills, Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe, said. “They’re telling them, though, that the waters are weeding up with the low levels and higher temperatures.”

Said Doug Williams, at D W Sports Center in Portage: “There’s a load of tree mulberries coming on. But some of the blackberry and raspberry (blackcaps) brambles need rain, and lots of it, for sure.”

Williams says the walleyes, bluegills and bass are active because anglers keep coming in for more lures for bigger fish such as the northern pike.

“Make sure you use the right knot to attach that lure or you’ll have to be back again for another one,” he advised.

Williams, who also farms before coming to work, enjoyed cutting hay on a recent morning and observing seven turkeys, three deer, some fawns and Canada geese before noticing the fog, which turned out to be smoke from forest fires way up north.

Channel catfish are taking night crawlers, according to Brent Drake, at Tall Tails Sports and Spirits in Boscobel.

“The Alabama turkey hunters who were here for the last hunting period didn’t do so swell this spring,” he said.

Two from the same state stopped here in Iowa County and had a blast I was told. Our areas and much of the state have really become a destination location for those southern hunters who like the opportunity of taking an even larger eastern wild turkey.

The final figure for this spring’s turkey registrations hit 42,439.

The prairies continue to show new bloomers each week. Yellow coreopsis, pale purple coneflowers, and the early compass plants are blooming, each head inflorescence with hundreds of tiny flowers simulate one big bloom, making it easier for pollinators to find, I surmise.

White pine tree cones, the several types and stages, are obvious. Pollen cones have shed their loads and still hang on as spent fragments. Tiny, new seed cones dot the tops of some trees, at the tips of some branches, beginning a two-year development before winged seeds will drop. Last year's seed cones have tripled in size and will open this autumn about the time needles three or more years old yellow and drop. This happens ahead of deciduous leaf coloration and fall.

Limited numbers of planted American chestnuts are late, compared to other trees, in forming pollen catkins to pollinate soon-to-appear seed burs.

Hen turkeys are giving assembly calls to their chicks, pretty much replacing gobblers calling to assemble their hens or to send subordinate males away from the area.

Continue to watch nut trees’ fruit formation, a major factor in fall hunting seasons for squirrels, deer, turkeys and grouse.