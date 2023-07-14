A new study, done by the US Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, found that one-third of deer tested in a large, national government-led study showed signs of prior infection to COVID.

Further, people in the United States transmitted the pandemic coronavirus to white-tailed deer at least 109 times, and the animals widely spread the virus among themselves.

The study also suggested that the deer returned the virus to people in-kind at least three times — twice in North Carolina and once in Massachusetts.

The findings are raising concerns that white-tailed deer have the potential to be a virus reservoir. That would mean that a deer could become infected with COVID; the virus would be adapted by their new host; and then can spill back over to humans, thereby causing a new wave of infections.

In a statement by Dr. Xiu-Feng "Henry" Wan, a scientist at the University of Missouri who led some of the research, "Deer regularly interact with humans and are commonly found in human environments - near our homes, pets, wastewater, and trash. The potential for SARS-CoV-2, or any zoonotic disease, to persist and evolve in wildlife populations can pose unique public health risks."

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), there are approximately 1,669,100 deer in the state of Wisconsin. Since the early 1900s, Wisconsin state officials have been tracking deer populations and harvests to maintain healthy levels.

COVID is not the only health risk within the state's white-tailed deer population. Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is also infecting the ruminants.

CWD is a fatal degenerative disease of the brain and nervous system that infects white-tailed deer, as well as moose, elk, and reindeer. There are no treatments and no cure.

To date, no human has been infected with CWD.

The Wisconsin DNR began monitoring the state's deer population in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002. In 2022, the Wisconsin DNR sampled 17,187 deer for CWD. The results showed 1,492 deer tested positive for the disease.

In May of this year, deer farms in Sauk and Dodge counties had to be quarantined after deer on those facilities tested positive for CWD.

For now, both COVID and CWD in deer being transferred to humans is nearly absent. Researchers continue to monitor the situation and are trying to pinpoint how human-to-deer and deer-to-human transmissions may occur.

