When the Fort Winnebago Indian Agency House was built in 1832, the landscape consisted of vast stretches of open prairie with occasional stands of hardwoods.

Grasses grew. Flowers bloomed. Birds flocked by the thousands. Bees and butterflies buzzed and loped in the gentle breezes. Acre upon acre, the prairies lolled across the landscapes – a pageant of life.

Pre-European settlement, before the Historic Indian Agency House was built, the Wisconsin area had over 2 million acres of this sort of Edenic landscape. Birds and snakes; lizards and turtles; deer and deer mice all called it home. Today, there are now only about 10,000 acres of these prairies that remain.

Local organizations, like Portage’s Historic Indian Agency House, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Aldo Leopold Foundation, and more, are not only trying to conserve the prairies that remain, but restore the prairies that have been lost.

“It’s a dire situation,” said Bridget Rathman, a Habitat Biologist for the Wisconsin DNR. She resides in Belleville and works in Fitchburg. “But,” she said, “there is hope. Work is being done.”

She noted the myriad benefits of a healthy prairie.

Biodiversity, for one. A healthy prairie contains around 400 different plant species, all welcomed by a diversity of fauna, from the phlox moth to the eastern massasauga snake; the prairie skink to the dickcissel bird.

Prairies are a benefit to humans, as well. Prairies are excellent filters of run-off. They recharge groundwater, protecting Wisconsin’s multitude of streams and lakes, and all that grow and live within those bodies of water. Additionally, they are an excellent source for erosion control, carbon sequestration, and flood mitigation.

According to Rathman, most of the 10,000 acres of remaining native prairie are small remnants that are less than 10 acres in size. Very few exceed 50 acres. These small pockets of acreage, though important, are too small to support a full complement of species that typically inhabit a native prairie ecosystem.

Mesic prairie, a native grassland community dominated by big bluestem, little bluestem, and Indian grass, was the most common type of prairie in pre-settlement days in the area. The mesic prairie is all but gone in Wisconsin. It is believed there are only about 100 acres left that exist in the state.

The Historic Indian Agency House is doing their best to reintroduce as much prairie back to the landscape as they’re able. They’re currently clearing and planting about 8 acres of their property to reestablish prairie land.

In recent years, on the property, invasive black locust trees have aggressively consumed several acres. Thanks, in part, to the C.D. Besadny Conservation Fund of the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin and the Alliant Energy “Growing for Good” program, phase two of restoring the Portage landscape is well underway.

Phase one was cutting down the black locust trees. Phase two is cleaning up those logging operations and planting seed for new prairie.

“We’re in the process of planting the area with prairie species, in hopes of establishing a healthy grassland in those areas to match the surviving remnant prairie on the property,” noted Adam Novey, the Executive Director and Curator of the Historic Indian Agency House. “We are beginning with primary grass species, but hope to diversity with flowers and more in the future.”

Novey said that McElroy Logging, based in Portage, have partnered with the organization in cutting down and removing the invasive trees. The work has been almost entirely volunteer-based, with, Novey noted, “a handful of folks from the community putting in more than 450 hours, so far, on the cleanup and planting part of the project.”

Another project, not far from Novey’s, is ongoing, as well. Near Baraboo, the Aldo Leopold Foundation is planting 170 acres of new prairie this year. It will take approximately five years before it resembles something like the prairie that existed before large-scale agriculture.

It will take some time before those Edenic landscapes Rahman mentioned – landscapes of blazing stars; a purple flower than near radiates; landscapes of grasses taller than men; landscapes of cornflowers and wild parsleys where monarchs come to sit on their crowns.

“We get a sense of connection,” Rathman said of standing in a prairie, “to not only those that came before us, but to the natural world around us.”

With the help of the Historic Indian Agency House, the Wisconsin DNR, the Aldo Leopold Foundation, and other organizations and concerned citizens, that connection is being felt again, seed upon planted seed.

To learn more about the Historic Indian Agency House’s efforts on prairie restoration, visit here.

To learn more about the Wisconsin DNR’s efforts, visit here.

To learn more about the Aldo Leopold Foundation’s efforts, visit here.

GALLERY: Historical reenactments at Agency House, Surgeons Quarters in Portage Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Wisconsin Territory Day at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters Historical reenactment at Indian Agency House