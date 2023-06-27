Alcohol is the leading factor in recreational boating fatalities. With that in mind, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is advising boaters that they will see more DNR conservation wardens and law enforcement on the water July 1 through July 3 as part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign.

Wardens and law enforcement agencies will be on the water educating boaters about safe boating practices, including sober boating.

According to U.S. Coast Guard 2022 statistics, the Coast Guard counted 4,040 accidents nationally that involved 636 deaths, 2,222 injuries, and approximately $63 million in damage to property as a result of recreational boating accidents.

When the cause of death was known, 75% of fatal boating accident victims drowned. When the primary cause of death was known, alcohol was listed as the leading factor in 16% of deaths.

In Wisconsin, according to the 2022 U.S. Coast Guard statistics, there were 108 accidents statewide, resulting in 20 deaths.

“Boating while impaired continues to be a problem on our waterways,” said Lieutenant Darren Kuhn, a DNR Boat Law Administrator, said in a statement. “As law enforcement, it is our duty to ensure that recreational boaters, paddlers, and anyone enjoying our waterways have a safe place to spend their time.” Kuhn continued, “The tragedies that result from those boating under the influence incidents are 100% preventable.”

The DNR advises that if alcohol is involved in a day of boating, have a designated vessel operator; operating a boat is no different than driving a car.

In Wisconsin, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher.

Operation Dry Water started, nationally, in 2009. Since then, law enforcement officers across the nation have taken law enforcement action against 4,700 impaired operators, preventing, they note, dangerous and potentially devastating consequences.

Operation Dry Water is a year-round, boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign. The program heightens awareness and enforcement on the weekend around July 4, a weekend known, they state, “for drinking, boating, and deadly accidents.”

To learn more about Operation Dry Water, and boating under the influence, visit www.operationdrywater.org.

