With little more than a one-eyed glance, a man noticed a hilltop of trees blooming white. What were they, he wanted to know?

Black locusts, the informant answered. They usually bloom in late May and can be identifiable from a quarter-mile away. For a newcomer, he needed an informant or needed to get closer. The next time, in another place, this person could be the informant.

A plant needs to have some stand-out character to make gestalt identification work. Color, growth form, height, growing season, and a general organized whole perceived as the sum of its parts is what identification by gestalt is all about.

It’s strongly advised to pull over and look more closely, unless there’s a designated driver and an assigned viewer who can get a few details to pass on.

Many times that’s all it takes to call out Angelica, cow parsnip, wild cucumber, Joe-Pye weed, or goldenrod.

Once a noteworthy plant has been seen, even slowing down is optional.

The next time, the next year, or on a new road the identification is all but automatic.

In most cases, all the viewer wants to know is the plant’s name. Sometimes it’s a fungus, or even an animal. The plant’s uses, hazards of handling, native or alien, rare, usual, or poisonous aren’t important. Just what is it, at least for now.

Other times a short probe may follow and the name can be called out, like cow parsnip, for a plant four or more feet tall and having a flat umbel of white blooms, not a sphere with smaller umbels within as is Angelica.

Michigan lilies, cattails (both wide and narrow-leafed), bittersweet vines, woodbine on telephone posts, giant ragweed, compass plants, and multiflora rose all fall into this class of being identified at 55 as the plant’s gestalt is folded together.

Some fungi that are fair game, too, including sulphur shelf with its bright orange brackets, and puffballs as large as a basketball and as white as some of those prettier play things.

Some inquisitive foodie folks do this all the time, without even knowing they are calling out asparagus stalks or dead elm trees as something to pull over and investigate and a provider of what they might eat.

We could call this road “hunting,” which is as legal here as reading a stop sign.

Simply put, if it looks like a duck, it probably is. Underlying this snap call could be it is a bird floating on water, legs set far back, a massive bill and so on.

If it grows out of the side of a tree; looks like shelves, is pumpkin-like in hue, guess sulphur self fungus. Later, investigation turns up it’s edible, having pores not gills, and smelling good.

As the seasons roll past, a few recognizable specimens will put a photo in your mind so when you see an August blanket of white draped over a fence but no taller than that structure, it’s probably wild cucumber.