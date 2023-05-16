Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Edison Alonso, Reedsburg baseball: Alonso’s grand slam in the fifth inning capped the Beavers’ scoring in a 13-3 victory.
Reese Moorad and Kayla Hunt, Columbus girls soccer: Moorad’s goal in the 10th minute stood up behind Hunt’s 15 saves as the Cardinals edged Cambridge/Deerfield 1-0.
Walter Beld, Brian Meitzner, Kogen Baron and Vinny Kopp, Lodi boys golf: Beld was named to the All-Capitol Conference first team and Meitzner, Baron and Kopp were named to the second team. Lodi (345) finished second behind Cambridge (312) at the conference meet.
From the box
Ethen Soldner, Ryely Nachreiner and Riley Kaminski each drove in two runs as Columbus defeated Watertown Luther Prep 11-1.