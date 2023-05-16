Stars of the night

Edison Alonso, Reedsburg baseball: Alonso’s grand slam in the fifth inning capped the Beavers’ scoring in a 13-3 victory.

Reese Moorad and Kayla Hunt, Columbus girls soccer: Moorad’s goal in the 10 th minute stood up behind Hunt’s 15 saves as the Cardinals edged Cambridge/Deerfield 1-0.

Walter Beld, Brian Meitzner, Kogen Baron and Vinny Kopp, Lodi boys golf: Beld was named to the All-Capitol Conference first team and Meitzner, Baron and Kopp were named to the second team. Lodi (345) finished second behind Cambridge (312) at the conference meet.