On Saturday, June 24, someone walking the trails at Horicon Marsh might peer through their binoculars and ask, “Is that a really big glossy ibis? Maybe it’s a great pied-billed grebe? It couldn’t be an exceedingly large bufflehead, could it?”

Maybe, but probably they’ll be looking out over the marsh and see a wobble of kayakers. On June 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the community is invited to join fellow outdoor enthusiasts to paddle the 6½-mile water trail through the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) wildlife staff will be on hand to help guide paddlers through the trail, all the while educating the public about wildlife on the marsh as participants make their way downstream into the Rock River.

“Horicon Marsh can be an intimidating paddle for many with the cattails and many nooks and crannies,” said Liz Herzmann, Wildlife Conservation Educator for the Wisconsin DNR at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center. “Many people feel more comfortable with this event because there are DNR staff stationed across the route for guidance.” Herzmann continued, “It allows many people to get out onto Horicon Marsh that may not have otherwise.”

Whether one is getting the hang of kayaking, or has paddled for decades, there will be something for everyone out on the water.

Aside from the guidance and education provided by DNR staff, there will be other features that will benefit participants.

There will be free shuttles returning event-goers back to their vehicles. There will be help provided to load and unload vessels. Parking will be free.

The trail starts at the Green Head Boat Landing and ends at the Nebraska Street Landing in Horicon.

Go wild: Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin offers field trips throughout state Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, a nonprofit organization keen on conserving the state's natural wonders, is offering over 200 experiences with naturalists statewide in the coming months.

The free shuttle will be provided by Johnson Bus. It will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. from the Nebraska Street Landing back to the Green Head Boat Landing.

Kayaks and canoes will not be available for rent at the event.

The Horicon Marsh Paddle will be celebrating its 10th year; last year, they had 65 paddlers. Their best year saw more than 300 paddlers join in on the marsh trip.

GALLERY: Memorial sculpture added to the Horicon Marsh Palmatory Overlook