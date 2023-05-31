Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It was John Muir, the famed naturalist who lived in Wisconsin for a time, who wrote, “In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks.”

Muir would have appreciated National Trails Day then. There are plenty of trails one can seek in Wisconsin on Saturday, June 3. To encourage local residents to get out and explore, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is waiving fees for state parks, fishing licenses, and trail passes on Saturday, June 3 as well as on Sunday, June 4 as part of "Free Fun Weekend."

Wisconsin is home to 50 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, roughly 15,000 lakes, and much more.

Perhaps the most famous trail in Wisconsin is the Ice Age Trail. One of only 11 National Scenic Trails in the country, the Ice Age Trail is a 1,000-mile footpath contained entirely within the state of Wisconsin.

Some segments of the Ice Age Trail run through the area, particularly in Sauk and Columbia counties. Recently, both Baraboo and Portage were named official Ice Age Trail Communities by the Ice Age Trail Alliance.

The Ice Age Trail Community Program is a symbiotic relationship between the Ice Age Trail Alliance and local Wisconsin communities. It aims to enhance awareness of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, improve the quality of life for residents and visitors, and promote the natural and cultural heritage of Wisconsin along the Ice Age Trail.

There are a plethora of other hiking options in the region.

Sauk County is home to four state parks. Devil’s Lake State Park, the state’s third-oldest state park and one of its most visited, has over 29 miles of hiking trails of varying distances and difficulties. Perhaps the most popular hike in the park is the iconic Balanced Rock Trail that offers clear views of Devil’s Lake with an Instagram-worthy rock formation just south of the trail.

Nearby, Mirror Lake State Park offers over 19 miles of trails.

Rocky Arbor State Park, just 1½ miles from Wisconsin Dells, has, for families, a 1-mile self-guided nature trail where hikers might see deer, raccoons, chipmunks, and more.

Natural Bridge State Park offers nearly 4 miles of wooded hiking trails.

Columbia County has a wide array of hiking options, as well. The MacKenzie Center, located in Poynette, has a variety of habitat types to stroll through. There are a handful of self-guiding interpretive trails to explore, including a walk through an area that houses buffalo, wolves, foxes, and more.

Some of the best hikes in and around Portage include the 4-mile Portage Levee Trail, a segment of the Ice Age Trail, and the Lost Lake Trail Loop, located within the Lost Lake State Natural Area.

The crown jewel of Dodge County hiking is the Wild Goose State Trail. It is a 34-mile rail trail that skirts the edge of Horicon Marsh, a wildlife refuge famed for being home to over 250 migrant bird species. The Wild Goose Trail was Wisconsin’s first “cooperative” state trail and is maintained by both Dodge and Fond du Lac counties.

Muir wrote, “Keep close to nature’s heart…and break clean away, once in awhile, and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean.”

If you don’t have a week, maybe spend a day, or a few hours, in the wilds of Wisconsin, if the spirit takes you.

