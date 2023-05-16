The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has placed a deer farm in Dodge County under quarantine.

A deer at the farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

The announcement came late last week that a 9-year-old doe at the farm had tested positive. The results were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.

The statement noted that the 8-acre farm has been placed under quarantine. This means that no live animals, nor whole carcasses, are allowed to be removed from the property.

The herd will remain under quarantine while an epidemiological investigation is conducted by DATCP, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians, and staff.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk, and reindeer. CWD occurs only in members of the deer family, both wild and captive.

It may take over a year for an infected animal to develop symptoms that may include extreme weight loss, stumbling, listlessness, and other neurological symptoms.

CWD is fatal to the infected animal. There are no treatments or vaccines.

To date, there have been no reported cases of CWD infection in people.

The Wisconsin DNR began monitoring the state's wild white-tailed deer population for CWD in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002.

Recent Wisconsin DNR dates of CWD, by county, in wild deer populations include Dodge County (2,840 analyzed with 8 testing positive for CWD); Columbia County (7,952 analyzed with 400 testing positive for CWD); and Sauk County (21,214 analyzed, with 1,701 testing positive for CWD).

To learn more about Wisconsin's deer population in regard to CWD visit www.dnr.wi.gov.

