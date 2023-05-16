Chronic wasting disease, affecting Wisconsin's deer population, is fatal. There are no treatments or vaccines.
JONATHAN SHIPLEY, NEWS REPUBLIC
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has placed a deer farm in Dodge County under quarantine.
A deer at the farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).
The announcement came late last week that a 9-year-old doe at the farm had tested positive. The results were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.
The statement noted that the 8-acre farm has been placed under quarantine. This means that no live animals, nor whole carcasses, are allowed to be removed from the property.
The herd will remain under quarantine while an epidemiological investigation is conducted by DATCP, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians, and staff.
Chronic wasting disease is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk, and reindeer. CWD occurs only in members of the deer family, both wild and captive.
It may take over a year for an infected animal to develop symptoms that may include extreme weight loss, stumbling, listlessness, and other neurological symptoms.
CWD is fatal to the infected animal. There are no treatments or vaccines.
To date, there have been no reported cases of CWD infection in people.
This deer looks like he’s been training. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.
The Wisconsin DNR began monitoring the state's wild white-tailed deer population for CWD in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002.
Recent Wisconsin DNR dates of CWD, by county, in wild deer populations include Dodge County (2,840 analyzed with 8 testing positive for CWD); Columbia County (7,952 analyzed with 400 testing positive for CWD); and Sauk County (21,214 analyzed, with 1,701 testing positive for CWD).
To learn more about Wisconsin's deer population in regard to CWD visit
www.dnr.wi.gov.
Photos: Opening day of Wisconsin's 9-day gun-deer season
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis makes his way up a tree stand north of Pine Bluff in western Dane County.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis climbs into his tree stand on private land north of Pine Bluff during Saturday's opener for the traditional nine-day gun deer season. Annis, of Madison, had started his morning on the ground, but after not seeing deer turned to his elevated perch to a get a better view.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis uses a rope to raise his rifle into his tree stand. The deer huntder is also connected to a safety harness.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
A tree stand gives deer hunter Doug Annis sweeping views of woods in western Dane County filled with hickory and oak. With no snow on the ground, spotting deer was more difficult on opening day.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
A bare spot in the woods shows where a buck has scraped away leaves to leave his scent.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Western Dane County offers up a diverse habitat for deer that includes woods, agricultural land and a rolling terrain.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis began his deer season opener on the ground looking for deer that use a snaking network of trails on a wooded, south-facing hillside in the Town of Cross Plains. He later moved into a tree stand to get a better view.
BARRY ADAMS, LEE NEWSPAPERS
Traditional gun-deer season opens
A .30-06 rifle with a scope rests on the lap of Doug Annis as he hunts deer Saturday in the town of Cross Plains.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis walks through the woods on private land in the town of Cross Plains Saturday as he hunts for deer.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis slowly walks toward his deer stand Saturday in western Dane County.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
While Doug Annis didn't get a deer on the opener of the nine-day gun deer season on Saturday, he shot this eight-pointer with a bow and arrow on Nov. 7. The deer was hung in his garage where it was processed as his dog, Scout, investigates.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
There were plenty of deer signs Saturday, like this small tree that had been rubbed by a buck, but no deer made an appearance.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!