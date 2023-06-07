One has blue sparkles. It sparkles nearly as much as his eyes when he opens up his closet in his sparkling house high up in the sparkling Baraboo hills where he’s lived for over 40 years with his sparkling family: a wife, five children, who have given him 13 grandchildren.

“My granddaughter got me these for my 60th,” he said. That pair of Converse have sparkle, too.

“These are my Batman ones,” the 71-year-old Dave Considine said. He’s a Wisconsin state representative, Assembly District 81. He’s in his ninth year at the job and his fifth term.

“I wear these to UW sporting events,” he said of his Bucky shoes. “For Valentine’s Day, I got a couple of pairs with hearts all over them.”

His heart is all over, too. It’s with his family, his friends, and the community he serves. But also, it’s with a neat pair of sneakers.

In fact, we can hazard to guess, there is no politician in the state of Wisconsin that has more Converse sneakers than Rep. Dave Considine has. “It’s a blast,” he said of collecting them. Collecting them, he has. His closet has 177 pairs of them, and that number is always slowly rising.

“My kids get mad at me because sometimes they get me a pair and I already have it.”

One pair of sneakers has menus printed on it. Another has rainbow pride shoe laces. Another has the continent of Africa on it in resplendent sherbet-like colors.

“I like color,” he said, in a house festooned with art and redolent with color. The rooms are painted vibrantly – like a beloved small town ice cream parlor; or a cheery well-crafted after school center; or like a well-loved pair of shoes that make a generously warm statement.

It started, as stories sometimes do, with leprechauns. Before becoming a legislator (Considine was elected in 2014), he was an educator within the Baraboo School District. For 29 years, he taught at Baraboo’s Jack Young Middle School. He liked inspiring the students to come back to school to attend classes, day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year.

So, he dressed up like a leprechaun and danced leprechaun dances and sang leprechaun songs. But, to be a good leprechaun, you need good appropriate leprechaun footwear. “My first pair,” he said, “were kelly green ones.”

He chooses his shoes based on the outfit he’s wearing that day – a shirt or a tie – rather than match his outfit to his shoes. He stands in front of his closet wondering what pair will go best with the orange polo shirt he’s wearing.

The blue sparkle shoes he wore to a “Dancing with the Stars” competition that was held in Sauk County at Prairie du Sac a few years ago. If he’s attending a holiday fundraiser, for example, he’ll wear the ones that look like candy canes. If he’s attending a Pheasants Forever chapter meeting, let’s say, he’ll wear a pair of camouflage ones.

He dressed in all sorts of Converse at school. It was the 1980s when he started. It was then that punk bands began hitting the mainstream. Those punk band singers were wearing Converse.

“The kids loved them,” he said. “So I kept wearing them.”

Anything he could do, he said, to encourage the students to go to school. “If I could get one kid to come to class because what I was wearing, I was going to wear it.” He said, “It was fun. It was exciting to see them excited.”

Red shoes. Pink shoes. Shoes with little green alien heads all over them.

Admittedly, he’s not procuring as many sneakers as he used to. There’s the space, for one thing. The closet can only hold so many. For another, the cost. Maybe he doesn’t need to cough up any more money for another pair. He says it’s easier than ever now. These days you can custom make your Converse online and have them be, for the most part, whatever you want them to be. Also, there’s the disgruntled children wanting to gift him shoes that he might already own.

Yellow shoes. Striped shoes. Shoes with stars all over them.

Converse, or Chuck Taylors as they’re sometimes called, is one of America’s most beloved shoe companies. Their first basketball shoe was created in 1917 and redesigned in 1922, when Chuck Taylor, a semi-professional basketball player and avid sports marketer, asked Converse to make a better shoe with more support and flexibility.

“I didn’t play sports,” Considine said. “I was just a farm kid.”

By the 1960s, Converse was capturing about 75% of the basketball shoe market. That number has declined, with the advent of other brands, but the Converse brand generated $2.2 billion in revenue in 2022.

Violet shoes. Brown shoes. Shoes with little apples all over them.

“It’s been fun,” he said.

Anyone who meets Considine might say the same thing upon meeting him, shaking his hand, and then looking down at the shoes he’s wearing. It makes them look up and look forward to another happy day, a spring in their step.