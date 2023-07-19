Barbara Millicent Roberts has left town. She is from Willows, Wisconsin, known for its beautiful willow trees and quaint downtown. She’s left that for the glitz and glamour of Hollywood and is set to star in this summer’s blockbuster movie. She’s also 11½ inches tall.

Barbara Millicent Roberts is better known as Barbie.

Ken Carlson, her boyfriend, is also from Willows. He, too, is starring in the same movie. He met Barbie on the set of a television commercial they did together. “It was love at first sight," Ken said on barbiemedia.com. "I was thrust into the limelight, becoming America’s most fashionable ‘first man’ alongside my leading lady.”

Of course, Barbie is the iconic Mattel doll. Ken is a doll, too.

Of course, “Barbie,” the movie, is anticipated to be one of summer’s biggest Hollywood blockbusters. Opening Friday, it stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the movie has sprung from a screenplay she wrote with Noah Baumbach. The film also stars, among others, America Ferrera, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.

Barbie’s fictional journey to the red carpet, trod by Hollywood elites, started in a 1959 Wisconsin snowstorm in the fictional town of Willows.

“My parents got stuck in a snowstorm in Wisconsin on March 9. I know that because that’s the day I was born,” Barbie said on a 2015 video from her official YouTube channel. “They got so stuck on their way to the hospital, they had to flag down a snowplow. Bart, the driver, got us to the hospital safely, so my dad wanted to name me after him, but my mom said, ‘No.’ Thank you, mom!”

Barbie's sisters, Stacy and Skipper, were also born in Wisconsin. “And, yes,” Barbie said, “we all like cheese and the Packers.”

Where the fictional town of Willows, Wisconsin, is on the state map is a mystery, though it is a place resplendent with small-town charm. It’s got the Willows Museum, an ice cream shop, a city hall (where Mayor Jenkins presides), a clock tower, Miss Melody’s Dance Studio, and a fountain shaped like a willow tree that is well received by locals and tourists alike.

Willow trees are a big deal in Willows, Wisconsin. All the town’s beautiful trees, it is said, came from one single weeping willow tree. Each year, the town holds a Willowfest Carnival.

This is the town Barbie and Ken grew up in. It’s where Barbie’s family enjoyed the great outdoors.

“We loved these two trees in our backyard,” Barbie said on her YouTube channel. “I was really active. I was climbing them and falling out of them. Even broke my arm once. My friends drew pictures of daisy flowers all over my cast.” Barbie’s oldest friend, also from Willows, is Midge.

Barbie remembers Willows winters. “In the winter, ice skating on the lake, it just seemed so big back then. But this summer I saw that the lake was just a cute little pond. But that’s just me. I’ve always had a big imagination.”

Indeed, Barbie has. That imagination has led her on several career paths. She’s had a number of jobs, including pilot, firefighter, journalist, video game developer, robotics engineer, smoothie chef, dog day care owner, yoga instructor, eye doctor, beekeeper, surgeon, paratrooper, entomologist and matador, among others.

Barbie traveled into space four years before Neil Armstrong walked on the moon.

She ran for president in 1992 and has run in every election since. A Mattel spokesperson once told TMZ, “Barbie is not, and has never been, affiliated with a political party. Barbie has always encouraged girls to stand up for what they believe in and shows them they can be anything.”

Barbie, the doll, was first introduced at the American International Toy Fair in New York City in 1959. It was created by American businesswoman Ruth Handler. Handler co-founded Mattel with her husband, Elliot Handler. She was the company’s president from 1945 to 1975. Barbie and Ken were named after Handler’s children, Barbara and Kenneth.

Barbie left Wisconsin for Malibu, California, in her youth, it is said, but her ties to Wisconsin remain strong. Regardless of the sun-bleached beaches and the Hollywood stars that she cherishes, “I miss trees, the winter, and my grandparents,” she said on her YouTube channel.

Where the coming film will premiere in the fictional town of Willows, Wisconsin, is not known. Perhaps the Willows High School gymnasium. Perhaps Midge, her oldest childhood pal, will host and toast her friends, Barbie and Ken, with an Old Fashioned while fresh cheese curds fry by the whiz bang popcorn machine.