Devil’s Lake State Park, in Baraboo, has one of the highest concentrations of snakes of any lake in Wisconsin.

It’s OK. None of the six species of water snakes in Wisconsin are poisonous or dangerous to humans. Swimmers, anglers and boaters on Devil’s Lake can rest easy knowing that the park’s ecological balance remains strong and that humans and wildlife can coexist.

Devil’s Lake is one of the five lakes most favored by snakes in the state. The others are Castle Rock Lake, Lake Michigan, Lake Pepin, and Lake Winnebago.

Snakes play critical roles as predators and prey. They are extremely valuable to Wisconsin’s agricultural community by keeping grain-eating mammals in check, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Recent studies suggest snakes help reduce disease threats from high rodent populations.

Many snake populations in Wisconsin have declined due to habitat loss and human interference. Of Wisconsin’s 21 species of snakes, 14 are considered “rare” and listed as endangered, threatened or of particular concern.

Devil’s Lake State Park is home to approximately 13 species of snakes, including those that live by the lake itself. The most common is the aptly named common watersnake. Their favorite foods include crayfish, slow moving fish, and a variety of amphibians, notably frogs. They are non-venomous. However, they may bite when threatened.

The common gartersnake is also regularly seen around Devil’s Lake. It is the state’s most abundant snake. They are found in every county in Wisconsin and can live in most any habitat type.

The state’s other water snakes include the plains gartersnake, the eastern ribbon snake, the western ribbon snake, and the queen snake.

Of the 21 species of Wisconsin snakes, only two are venomous: the timber rattlesnake and the eastern massasuaga.

Devil’s Lake State Park is home to the timber rattlesnake. The timber rattlesnake prefers living in deciduous forests and woodland edges during the summer. They are rarely seen around Devil’s Lake’s hiking trails and tourist areas.

They are listed as a protected wild animal of Wisconsin. It is illegal to take or kill the animal unless there is an immediate life-threatening situation involving human or domestic animal life. There have only been two verified deaths in Wisconsin due to rattlesnake bites since 1900.

