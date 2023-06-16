Baraboo School District wants community feedback on their coming 2023-26 strategic plan. There will be an input session on June 27 at the high school. Comments can also be made online for those who cannot attend.
Jonathan Shipley
Though the school year is over, there is still homework yet to do.
The Baraboo School District is asking for community input about the coming years. An input session was held at the high school on Wednesday, June 14. Another input session will take place on June 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The 2023 Baraboo graduating class of (number) students was the last one under the guidance of 10-year principal Glenn Bildsten.
Attendees will learn about the 2023-26 Strategic Plan and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and will have the opportunity to share thoughts on how the district should go about achieving them.
For those who cannot attend, electronic feedback options, with details about the plan, are available at the
district website.
The district recently received a two-star score ("meets few expectations") for the 2021-22 school year in a report card released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
With an overall score of 56.4, the district received lower marks than surrounding school districts, including Portage (67), Reedsburg (66.3), Sauk Prairie (64.5), and Wisconsin Dells (68.3).
At the time the report card was released, Dr. Rainey L. Briggs, Baraboo School District Superintendent, said, "Our scores have decreased from the 2020-21 report cards." He continued, "I want to share these results with you because they help illuminate some of the successes and help pinpoint areas of focus in our district."
Since the release of the results, the Baraboo School District had an election to fill three empty Baraboo School Board seats. In April's general election, the three seats were filled by Amy DeLong, and incumbents Tim Heilman and Gwynne Peterson. The school district's report card results were a topic of discussion during the campaigns of those who entered the school board race.
The Baraboo School District will take into account the input of the public during the input sessions, and comments made online, into their final strategic plan for the coming years.
Ellen Weiland, administrative assistant to the Baraboo School Board, counts electors' votes during the district's annual meeting Monday at Jack Young Middle School.
Steven Paske of Baraboo comments on school board salaries at the Baraboo School District's annual meeting Monday at Jack Young Middle School.
Kristin White Eagle, a Ho-Chunk Nation member and legislator for both the Ho-Chunk Nation and Sauk County Board of Supervisors, speaks during Baraboo School Board's regular meeting Oct. 25. She said she was concerned about "recent calls for school boards to ban certain topics lumped together under the term critical race theory, which is actually a broad range of academic study of racial inequality." She urged the board to reject those calls and follow its obligation under state law to teach students about different cultures and value systems. "As I stand here today in this beautifully renovated school built on the ancestral lands of my tribe, I know the history of Ho-Chunk people is complex and can be uncomfortable for people to hear about and discuss, but it needs to be remembered," she said. "Teaching the history of the Ho-Chunk people is not intended to be critical of the descendants of those who inflicted unspeakable harms, but to teach all children that we are resilient, strong and capable of incredible things."
Baraboo School Board President Kevin Vodak opens the district's annual meeting Monday at Jack Young Middle School, flanked by attorney and parliamentarian Mike Julka, left, and board member Alex Schenck.
Jack Young Middle School language arts teacher Teresa Kamps accepts a plaque Monday from Baraboo Superintendent Rainey Briggs during the Baraboo School Board meeting following the district's annual meeting.
Jack Young Middle School language arts teacher Teresa Kamps accepts recognition Monday during the Baraboo School Board meeting at JYMS.
Jack Young Middle School's Where Everyone Belongs student leaders were recognized Monday during the Baraboo School Board meeting at JYMS.
Director of Business Services Yvette Updike presents the Baraboo School District's 2021-22 budget during the annual meeting Monday at Jack Young Middle School.
Finance Chairman Tim Heilman presents the treasurer's report during the Baraboo School District's annual meeting Monday at Jack Young Middle School.
Director of Business Services Yvette Updike presents the Baraboo School District's 2021-22 budget during the annual meeting Monday at Jack Young Middle School.
Baraboo electors, some wearing shirts featuring the Gadsden flag, raise their hands to vote during the Baraboo School District's annual meeting Monday at Jack Young Middle School.
Rainey Briggs, superintendent of the Baraboo School District, gives his first state of the district address Monday during the annual meeting at Jack Young Middle School.
