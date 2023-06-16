Though the school year is over, there is still homework yet to do.

The Baraboo School District is asking for community input about the coming years. An input session was held at the high school on Wednesday, June 14. Another input session will take place on June 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Attendees will learn about the 2023-26 Strategic Plan and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and will have the opportunity to share thoughts on how the district should go about achieving them.

For those who cannot attend, electronic feedback options, with details about the plan, are available at the district website.

The district recently received a two-star score ("meets few expectations") for the 2021-22 school year in a report card released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

With an overall score of 56.4, the district received lower marks than surrounding school districts, including Portage (67), Reedsburg (66.3), Sauk Prairie (64.5), and Wisconsin Dells (68.3).

At the time the report card was released, Dr. Rainey L. Briggs, Baraboo School District Superintendent, said, "Our scores have decreased from the 2020-21 report cards." He continued, "I want to share these results with you because they help illuminate some of the successes and help pinpoint areas of focus in our district."

Since the release of the results, the Baraboo School District had an election to fill three empty Baraboo School Board seats. In April's general election, the three seats were filled by Amy DeLong, and incumbents Tim Heilman and Gwynne Peterson. The school district's report card results were a topic of discussion during the campaigns of those who entered the school board race.

The Baraboo School District will take into account the input of the public during the input sessions, and comments made online, into their final strategic plan for the coming years.

