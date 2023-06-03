Glenn Bildsten spoke at his final graduation on Friday night and received a plaque gift from the 2023 class.

The 59-year-old principal at Baraboo High School of 10 years who spent 36 total years in education is retiring following the 2022-23 school year, and he gave his final graduation address to a class of 187 students. Bildsten also spent 11 years as principal of East Elementary School in the Baraboo School District.

"I am so privileged for having had the opportunity to watch all of you grow and mature and for serving as your principal," said Bildsten in his welcome speech, which began with a loud standing ovation.

Julia Xie Tse, the Baraboo Class of 2023 president, spoke at the ceremony and presented Bildsten with a plaque commemorating him for his district service. The two embraced afterward.

"Tonight doesn't just mark the end of our journey, but also a dear member of our high school staff," said Xie Tse in her speech along with mentioning Bildsten's 36 years in education and decade as BHS principal. "He has left an everlasting impact on hundreds of students that he has worked with."

Along with expressing gratitude for support from the students and teachers he has worked with prior to his retirement, Bildsten also commended parents of BHS students for their dedication to their children's academic success in his speech.

Xie Tse and the two other graduate speakers, Ignas Dauksys and Leisha Hallis, were three of numerous graduates with high academic achievements. The three speakers were all summa cum laude graduates.

Dauksys said that he, with the help of his parents, developed a mindset to try many different activities and be explorative.

"Life moves fluidly, so don't be afraid of new jobs or interest changes," said Dauksys. "I urge you all to try everything. Try anything that sounds half as interesting to you."

Hallis discussed how high school can often be dictated by others telling students which sports to play, which teachers to take classes with and avoid, which of their peers to befriend, and how being around the same people can "box you in." She added how graduates can branch out and explore more options in all areas following high school.

"Now, we finally have the freedom to explore the world and ourselves, to figure out who we are and what matters to us," said Hallis.

District superintendent Rainey Briggs and school board president Kevin Vodak also spoke prior to diploma distribution and provided motivational speeches for the graduates and their futures. Vodak joked that all of the best speeches came before his.

"I stand before you as your school district superintendent filled with Thunderbird pride and admiration for each and every one of you," said Briggs in his address. "We not only celebrate your academic achievements, but also, your countless experiences, friendships, and lessons learned during your high school journey."

"Hopefully, Class of 2023, when you drive by this place, whether it's next week, next month, 10 years from now, after your 20th class reunion, it will mean something more to you than just a building," said Vodak.

Sauk Prairie High School also graduated its 2023 class on Friday.

GALLERY - 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation 2023 Baraboo HS Graduation