The Baraboo Police Department is working to assist residents who have special needs in the community with a new sticker program.

Households with occupants who have autism, are hearing impaired, or are physically disabled, can receive stickers to be placed near the entrance of a home indicating that someone with special needs resides there.

The stickers are free.

To receive them, forms can be filled out online — at baraboowipd.seamlessdocs.com/f/autismalert — or in person at the Baraboo Police Department, 101 South Blvd., or the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, 1300 Lange Court.

“This program assists first responders by providing advanced information so that they know what they’re going into,” said Baraboo police Capt. Ryan La Broscian. “With the information provided, first responders can pre-plan how best to help an individual with special needs.”

When obtaining the free stickers, the caregiver is encouraged to fill out a form that indicates the special needs, medical conditions, triggers, or other information that may work to best accommodate the individual.

La Broscian offered an example. “If an autistic child is non-verbal, or will run when approached, responders will have this information ahead of time, preventing unnecessary confusion or trauma, and will improve the relationship between that individual and the first responders.”

The program began coming to fruition in the spring when the Baraboo Police Department’s two school resource officers, Amanda Sabol and Brendon Meyer, attended a crisis intervention training at Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids.

There they learned of a similar program that was implemented by the Marshfield Police Department. Marshfield resident Harry Dolan, whose son has autism, gave autism awareness presentations to the police department and other local organizations. The idea took hold.

Sabol and Meyer brought the idea back to Baraboo and, through the help of the Baraboo Community Heroes organizations, made the program a reality.

“The program is really beneficial for the community,” Amanda Sabol said. “It builds positive relationships to those with autism or a disability such as hearing loss.”

As school resource officers, Sabol and Meyer see firsthand a child’s needs, triggers and communication style.

“The sticker program also allows dispatch to have contact information for the person’s caregivers in case the caregiver currently with them has an emergency and cannot care for them,” Sabol said.

Filing out the form is not mandatory to receive the stickers but it is highly recommended. Each residence may receive two free stickers. The police department will accept financial donations for the program to offset the printing cost but it is not necessary.

Sabol said, “Programs like this really help build positive, effective communication within the whole community.”

