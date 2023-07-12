President Woodrow Wilson once said, “There is no higher religion than human sacrifice. To work for the common good is the greatest creed.”

Baraboo High School student William Reichhoff must have been listening to Wilson recently. Or, perhaps, he very much took the Boy Scout of America’s Scout Oath to heart: “On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.”

Reichhoff, a member of Baraboo Boy Scout Troop 77, with the help of others, including the nonprofit Heroes for Heroes and the Masonic Lodge #34 of Baraboo, recently installed a flagpole for a local veteran.

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Debra McCollum was the beneficiary, now able to raise the flag she proudly defended.

“Helping other people is important to me,” Reichhoff stated, “and helping a veteran who helped protect our freedoms is important to me.”

Reichhoff was wanting to find an appropriate Eagle Project that he’d be proud of. Heroes for Heroes of Wisconsin was looking for some help installing a flagpole for McCollum.

Karen Lanser is the founder and president of Heroes for Heroes. She said, "It is heartwarming to not only see young people serving others, but organizations working together to support our veteran community."

Reichhoff said, “A flagpole holding up the flag she defended was important to me. She served and I respect her sacrifices for us."

New VA clinic breaks ground in Baraboo Madison VA representatives as well as Baraboo residents and officials celebrated the groundbreaking of an upcoming VA outpatient clinic on the city's west side on June 14.

Based in Watertown and founded in 2019, Heroes for Heroes of Wisconsin’s mission is to “change lives by honoring and empowering our nation’s heroes to live their best life. We ensure our partners are empowered by creating opportunities for individuals and communities.” The nonprofit organization does that through advocacy, service dog support, and providing resources for people who wore the uniform.

"Our mission," Lanser said, "is to raise money for veterans and first responders to get fully trained service dogs at no cost. We also work to build a community of support for our vets and responders." On average, a fully-trained service dog costs approximately $15,000. The small nonprofit runs solely on donations.

“It’s hard to explain how I felt seeing the American flag and the Marine Corps flag flying in my yard,” said McCollum. “It has been a dream of mine for years. My heart was filled with joy, love, and thankfulness.”

McCollum served in the U.S. Marine Corps in the 1980s in California, Hawai’i and in Okinawa, Japan. She is legally blind and deaf on the right side of her body. She has PTSD and has her service dog, Keno, to assist her.

Reichhoff has learned much in his time with the Boy Scouts of America (BSA).

“Scouting has shown me that performing service projects for others is important to our community,” Reichhoff said.

Even though he will age out of the Baraboo Boy Scout Troop in September, he knows that service to others will remain a part of who he is.

Beaver Dam remembers fallen heroes on Memorial Day Beaver Dam’s Memorial Day Celebration was held in Veterans Memorial Park in Oakwood Cemetery on Monday with hundreds of people coming to pay respect to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice

Since its inception in 1910, the BSA has had more than 130 million young men and women participate in their programs. Currently, the organization is composed of more than 1 million youth members, ages 5 to 21, and has more than 628,000 volunteers.

“They did above and beyond what I was expecting,” McCollum said of Reichhoff and the local Boy Scout Troop. “I really can’t explain how grateful I am.”

It was something small he could do, Reichhoff noted.

“They gave their times and lives for us,” he said. “Fighting for our country, sacrificing for others, and defending our freedoms.”

McCollum will now be able to know that the community honors and supports her every time she looks out her living room window – the flags proudly waving.

GALLERY: Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast Sauk County Veterans Breakfast