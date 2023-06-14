Pat Dosier celebrated her 94th birthday this week. She's St. Clare Hospital's oldest volunteer and said she doesn't plan on stopping any time soon.
SSM HEALTH ST. CLARE HOSPITAL - BARABOO
Oftentimes, it’s a volunteer who is helping a 94-year-old. Not at Baraboo’s St. Clare Hospital, though. No, at the hospital, it’s 94-year-old Pat Dosier who is doing the volunteer work.
The hospital’s oldest volunteer celebrated her birthday this week by volunteering even more. The nonagenarian donated blood to the hospital’s Impact Life blood drive.
“I want to grow up and be a Pat,” said Heather Sloan, the hospital’s Senior Marketing and Communications Consultant. “She’s so cool.”
Dosier has been volunteering for the hospital for 20 years. In the early years her volunteer work included sitting with patients, making rice bags and bath bags, folding surgical towels, as well as putting together day surgery gift bags. Each bag consisted of a St. Clare Hospital drinking mug, a small can of chicken noodle soup, some crackers, and a chocolate chip cookie.
Pat didn’t get a cookie this year at the hospital, she got a cake. That, and cheers from the hospital staff. Dosier’s work as a volunteer these days includes taking down day surgery and endoscopy patients after their surgeries. She also does various clerical tasks in those departments.
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Baraboo will celebrate National Volunteer Week April 16-22, with events to honor its volunteers.
“We are blessed to have her as a volunteer,” said Carrie Doro, the hospital’s Volunteer Services Coordinator.
When asked what her secret was for staying young at heart, Dosier replied “being at the hospital volunteering and to just keep moving.”
She’s been moving all her life. Many of those years has been spent with her husband, Jack. The two will celebrate their 74th wedding anniversary on June 18.
The SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Baraboo Medical Staff will accept applications for the $6,000 in academic scholarship funds available for …
Dosier loves what she does. She said she enjoys volunteering at St. Clare Hospital because everyone is so friendly and welcoming. She has, over the years of doing it, met many wonderful people, both staff and patients alike. She said, “I have never worked at a better place.”
A moose wandered into the lobby of Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. The wayward beast chomped on potted plants before the hospital’s security team escorted it safely out without harming anyone.
How can one live life to the fullest? Do your best to give your life fully to others. That’s what Dosier believes. Giving blood on your 94th birthday helps, too.
To learn about volunteer opportunities at the hospital contact Carrie Doro via email at
carrie.doro@ssmhealth.com or call her at 608-356-1430.
GALLERY: Wallpaper-tearing ceremony at SSM St. Clare
Registered nurse Lisa Johnson, left, and Ben Ruyle, trauma coordinator, peel wallpaper Tuesday at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo as part of the ceremonial start to the hospital's Emergency Department renovation.
SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo is renovating its Emergency Department in six phases over the next five months to keep all of its services available during the work. This entrance on 14th Street will remain open throughout the renovation.
SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital staff pull wallpaper off a wall in the Baraboo Emergency Department March 23 to kick off a renovation project.
SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic
Communications consultant Heather Sloan takes photos and video of SSM Health St. Clare Hospital employees, including Emergency Department Director Johnny Holt, center right, as they tear down wallpaper Tuesday to kick off renovations of the ED and medical imaging area.
SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital staff kick off a renovation of the Emergency Department and medical imaging area March 23 with a wallpaper-tearing ceremony.
SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic
Laura Walczak, president of SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, jokingly wraps a sheet of wallpaper around herself like a shawl after pulling it off the wall March 23 during a ceremony to kick off renovations of the Emergency Department and medical imaging area.
SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic
After a wallpaper-tearing ceremony March 23 to kick off renovations at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, participating staff members signed a piece of paper which will frame a section of the old wallpaper and be hung in the finished space.
SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic
Jennifer Culotta, chief nursing officer, peels off wallpaper Tuesday at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo as part of the ceremonial start to the hospital's Emergency Department renovation.
SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital staff kick off a renovation of the Emergency Department and medical imaging area March 23 with a wallpaper-tearing ceremony.
SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital staff kick off a renovation of the Emergency Department and medical imaging area March 23 with a wallpaper-tearing ceremony.
SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo is renovating its Emergency Department in six phases over the next five months to keep all of its services available during the work. This entrance on 14th Street will remain open throughout the renovation.
SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic
Laura Walczak, president of SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, peels off wallpaper Tuesday as part of the ceremonial start to the facility's Emergency Department renovation. She later said the experience was "very therapeutic. I have never done that before, and it was very exciting and exhilarating."
SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital staff pull wallpaper off walls in the Baraboo Emergency Department March 23 to kick off a renovation project.
SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic
Registered nurse Lisa Johnson catches her hat as it starts to slide while pulling wallpaper down Tuesday at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo as part of the ceremonial start to the hospital's Emergency Department renovation.
SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic
Participants of SSM Health St. Clare Hospital's wallpaper-tearing ceremony, including, from left, Vice President of Operations Scott Wysocki, project manager Jenny Nelson of Findorff and hospital communications consultant Heather Sloan, stand around the wallpaper they removed Tuesday to kick off the Baraboo hospital's Emergency Department renovation.
SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!