MAYVILLE – It was a scary time for everyone at a Mayville baseball game on Saturday night after a line drive was hit and struck a 6-week-old baby in the head.
Mayville Police Chief Ryan Toellner said that the child was conscious and crying at the scene and that it happened right in front of the EMS staff who were assigned to the park that night.
A medical helicopter was called and landed in the Tag Center parking lot and the child was transported to a hospital.
Jean Schraufnagel, who is the grandmother of the girl, said that her granddaughter has a skull fracture and brain bleed but the doctors are confident that she will be fine.
“Per her parents, she is doing well, and they even had smiles and giggles this morning,” Schraufnagel said Sunday. “There is no official word yet if she’ll be released today, but the possibility is good.”