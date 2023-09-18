The newly updated paint job on the Beaver Dam water tower may be turning people’s heads, but it is not the most artistic addition that the downtown is getting this fall.

Bones In Jars, 121 Front St., is being ready for its grand opening on Oct. 13. The store is being opened by local artist Wesley Kratz-Gullickson, a Beaver Dam native who recently graduated from U.W. Superior with a bachelor degree in fine arts.

Kratz-Gullickson’s horror theme artwork adds to the area artistic options downtown that includes Art on The Town Wisconsin, where you can make your own artwork, along with other storefronts that include selling sewing and quilting supplies.

Kratz-Gullickson, 21, said his family’s focus on Halloween ever year did play a part in the themes of his work. His parents, Jason Gullickson and Jamie Kratz-Gullickson work each year on creating Halloween themes at their home on York Street.

Horror movies of the 1980s has also influenced Kratz-Gullickson’s art style, he said. He has also worked on creating make up affects and working with other mediums in the past.

It was this summer when he began selling his art online, but he had always wanted to have a storefront.

“Downtown Beaver Dam seemed to be the natural course of action,” Kratz-Gullickson said about his new shop.

His artwork tends to focus on things like animal tentacles to other creepy and gory themes. Kratz-Gullickson said that some things he has recently done was latex, hand sculpted Halloween masks, but he also enjoys doing other artwork including jewelry with his own macabre flair.

“I really wanted to create jewelry that I wanted to wear and for people who have the same interest,” Kratz-Gullickson said.

The revitalization of downtown Beaver Dam also helped Kratz-Gullickson to choose hi new location.

“The downtown revitalization really shifted the diversification of the shops downtown, but I really wanted to create a space where the weirdos could go that I wish we would have had when I was a teenager,” Kratz-Gullickson said.

The studio will have a soft opening on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.