Neko Aug 12, 2023 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Old Style beer to be brewed in La Crosse again for first time in 24 years Old Style beer, a Midwestern favorite first brewed in La Crosse in 1902, is returning to its original brewing facility for the first time since 1999. 10 WiscNews area players to watch during the 2023 high school football season The pool of talent across the WiscNews-area is as deep as its ever been. Here are just some of that group to keep your eyes on this fall. Former Mauston woman details 15 years of abuse by former Wisconsin Dells EMT "I was abused my entire life. Never slept in my own bed," the woman said of her stepfather, due to be sentenced next month. Wisconsin goes with Rose Bowl-winning lineman to pair with Matt Lepay in radio booth A well-known voice in Madison radio who blocked for Ron Dayne and played for the Packers will serve as color commentator for Wisconsin football games. How a torn ACL became motivation for Beaver Dam football's running back The senior has plenty of fuel for a strong campaign. He rushed for over 1,800 yards as a sophomore but lost his junior season to a knee injury.