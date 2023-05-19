WASHINGTON — Debt limit talks resumed at the U.S. Capitol late Friday, a sudden turnaround after negotiations came to an abrupt standstill earlier in the day when Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said it’s time to “pause” negotiations, and a White House official acknowledged there are “real differences.”

The official, granted anonymity to talk about the private discussions, confirmed late Friday the talks were back on.

Earlier in the day, McCarthy said resolution to the standoff is “easy,” if only Democratic President Joe Biden’s team would agree to some spending cuts Republicans are demanding. The biggest impasse was over the fiscal 2024 top-line budget amount, according to another person briefed on the talks and granted anonymity to discuss them. Democrats staunchly oppose the steep reductions Republicans have put on the table as potentially harmful to Americans.

“We’ve got to get movement by the White House and we don’t have any movement yet,” McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters at the Capitol. “So, yeah, we’ve got to pause.”

Negotiators met Friday for a third day behind closed doors at the Capitol with hopes of settling on an agreement this weekend before possible House votes next week. They face a looming deadline as soon as June 1, when the Treasury Department has said it will run out of cash to pay the government’s incurred debt.

The White House official said there are “real differences” between the parties on the budget issues and further “talks will be difficult.” The official added that the president’s team is working hard toward a “reasonable bipartisan solution” that can pass both the House and the Senate.

Biden’s administration is racing to strike a deal with Republicans led by McCarthy as the nation careens toward a potentially catastrophic debt default if the government fails to increase the borrowing limit, now at $31 trillion, to keep paying the nation’s bills.

Wall Street turned lower as negotiations on raising the nation’s debt limit came to a sudden halt, raising worries that the country could edge closer a default. Experts warned that even the threat of a default would send shockwaves through the economy.

The president, in Japan attending the Group of Seven summit, had no immediate comment. Biden already planned to cut short the rest of his trip and he is expected to return on Sunday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden planned to be briefed on the negotiations by his team Friday evening. Biden departed early from a Friday night dinner with G7 leaders in Hiroshima.