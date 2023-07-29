Nearly 200 million people in the United States, or 60% of the U.S. population, were under a heat advisory or flood warning or watch Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Dangerous heat was forecast to "engulf" much of the eastern half of the U.S. on Friday as extreme temperatures spread from the Midwest into the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

From Thursday to Friday, the number of people under a heat advisory rose from 180 million to 184 million and the number of people under a flood warning or watch dropped from 17 million to 10 million.

Due to the extreme heat, some of the nation's large power grids and utilities are under stress, which could affect Americans' ability to cool off.

On top of the heat, severe thunderstorms were forecast for parts of the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, west to the Middle Missouri Valley through Saturday morning.

The dangerous heat was expected to peak in the Northeast, mid-Atlantic and Midwest on Friday and Saturday before a cold front is expected to bring some relief Sunday and into next week.