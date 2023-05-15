Sister With a Secret (2022, Suspense) Kelly Sullivan, Mark Famiglietti LMN, 5 p.m.
Big Daddy (1999, Comedy) Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams Freeform, 5:30 p.m.
Robin Hood (2018, Action) Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx SYFY, 5:30 p.m.
Despicable Me (2010, Children) Steve Carell, Jason Segel Nick, 6 p.m.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017, Action) Colin Firth, Julianne Moore FX, 6 p.m.
Spies in Disguise (2019, Children) Will Smith, Tom Holland FXM, 6 p.m.
A Time to Kill (1996, Drama) Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson POP, 7 p.m.
Ghostbusters (1984, Comedy) Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd AMC, 7 p.m.
Cinderella (2015, Children) Cate Blanchett, Lily James Disney, 7:30 p.m.
The Proposal (2009, Romance-comedy) Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds Freeform, 7:30 p.m.
Troy (2004, Adventure) Brad Pitt, Eric Bana SYFY, 8 p.m.
Rampage (2018, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris TNT, 8:30 p.m.
I, Robot (2004, Science fiction) Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan FX, 9 p.m.