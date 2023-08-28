The Help (2011, Drama) Viola Davis, Emma Stone BET, 4 p.m.
The Proposal (2009, Romance-comedy) Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds FX, 4 p.m.
Demolition Man (1993, Science fiction) Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes AMC, 4:30 p.m.
Royal Matchmaker (2018, Romance) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp Hallmark, 5 p.m.
Family History Mysteries: Buried Past (2023, Mystery) Janel Parrish, Niall Matter Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 6 p.m.
Baywatch (2017, Comedy) Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron FX, 6:30 p.m.
Die Hard (1988, Action) Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman Freeform, 7 p.m.
Goodfellas (1990, Crime drama) Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta Paramount, 7 p.m.
John Wick (2014, Action) Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist AMC, 7 p.m.
Love's Greek to Me (2023, Romance) Torrey DeVitto, Yannis Tsimitselis Hallmark, 7 p.m.
The Client (1994, Suspense) Susan Sarandon, Tommy Lee Jones POP, 7 p.m.
The Longest Yard (2005, Comedy) Adam Sandler, Chris Rock VH1, 9 p.m.
Dune (2021, Science fiction) Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson TNT, 9:30 p.m.