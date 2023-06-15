Framed by My Husband (2021, Suspense) Christine Chatelain, Dan Payne LMN, 5 p.m.
Salt (2010, Action) Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber BBC America, 5 p.m.
The Lion King (2019, Family) Donald Glover, Seth Rogen Disney, 5 p.m.
Sing (2016, Children) Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon Freeform, 5:30 p.m.
Superbad (2007, Comedy) Jonah Hill, Michael Cera E!, 5:30 p.m.
Saving Private Ryan (1998, War) Tom Hanks, Edward Burns AMC, 6 p.m.
Hunter Killer (2018, Action) Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman TNT, 7 p.m.
Love's Greek to Me (2023, Romance) Torrey DeVitto, Yannis Tsimitselis Hallmark, 7 p.m.
Pocket Dial Murder (2023, Suspense) Kirsten Comerford, Steve Byers LMN, 7 p.m.
The Incredible Hulk (2008, Action) Edward Norton, Liv Tyler FX, 7 p.m.
Beauty and the Beast (1991, Children) Paige O'Hara, Robby Benson Freeform, 8 p.m.
Her Fiance's Double Life (2023, Suspense) Olivia Buckle, Jonathan Stoddard LMN, 9 p.m.
Non-Stop (2014, Action) Liam Neeson, Julianne Moore TNT, 9:30 p.m.