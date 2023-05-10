Killer Dream Home(2020, Suspense) Maiara Walsh, Eve MauroLMN, 5 p.m.
No Strings Attached(2011, Romance-comedy) Natalie Portman, Ashton KutcherE!, 5:30 p.m.
The Quick and the Dead(1995, Western) Sharon Stone, Gene HackmanSundance, 5:30 p.m.
Hotel Transylvania(2012, Children) Adam Sandler, Andy SambergNick, 6 p.m.
My Cousin Vinny(1992, Comedy) Joe Pesci, Marisa TomeiAMC, 7 p.m.
The Equalizer 2(2018, Action) Denzel Washington, Pedro PascalFX, 7 p.m.
What Lies Behind Closed Doors?(2022, Suspense) Laurie Fortier, Ryan FrancisLMN, 7 p.m.
3:10 to Yuma(2007, Western) Russell Crowe, Christian BaleSundance, 8 p.m.
Easy A(2010, Comedy) Emma Stone, Penn BadgleyE!, 8 p.m.
Deadly Ex Next Door(2022, Suspense) Tianna Nori, Jack GrinhausLMN, 9 p.m.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017, Action) Colin Firth, Julianne MooreFXM, 9:30 p.m.
U.S. Marshals(1998, Action) Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley SnipesParamount, 9:30 p.m.
Weekend at Bernie's(1989, Comedy) Andrew McCarthy, Jonathan SilvermanAMC, 9:30 p.m.