Avatar(2009, Science fiction) Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana AMC, 5 p.m.
The Mummy(1999, Adventure) Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz TBS, 5 p.m.
Underworld(2003, Fantasy) Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman BBC America, 5 p.m.
Jumping the Broom(2011, Comedy) Angela Bassett, Paula Patton VH1, 5:30 p.m.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings(2021, Action) Simu Liu FX, 6 p.m.
Beverly Hills Cop II(1987, Comedy) Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold CMT, 7 p.m.
Inside Out(2015, Children) Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith Disney, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
The Blind Side(2009, Drama) Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw Bravo, 7 p.m.
Judge Dredd(1995, Action) Sylvester Stallone, Armand Assante BBC America, 7:30 p.m.
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail(2009, Comedy) Tyler Perry, Derek Luke BET, 7:30 p.m.
Casino(1995, Crime drama) Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone VH1, 8 p.m.