Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995, Comedy) Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice AMC, 5 p.m.
Killer Rivalry (2022, Suspense) Anna Marie Dobbins, Logan Rudolph LMN, 5 p.m.
Taking a Shot at Love (2021, Romance) Alexa PenaVega, Luke Macfarlane Hallmark, 5 p.m.
Are We There Yet? (2005, Children) Ice Cube, Nia Long VH1, 6 p.m.
Ford v Ferrari (2019, Historical drama) Matt Damon, Christian Bale FX, 6 p.m.
The Irresistible Blueberry Farm (2016, Drama) Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 6 p.m.
A Paris Proposal (2023, Romance-comedy) Alexa PenaVega, Nicholas Bishop Hallmark, 7 p.m.
Deadly Cheers (2021, Suspense) Katherine Marsh, Camille Calvin LMN, 7 p.m.
The Day After Tomorrow (2004, Action) Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal Paramount, 7 p.m.
Uncle Buck (1989, Comedy) John Candy, Amy Madigan AMC, 7 p.m.
Finding Love in Mountain View (2020, Romance) Danielle C. Ryan, Myko Olivier Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.
Are My Friends Killers? (2022, Suspense) Jalina Brown, Shaylaren Hilton LMN, 9 p.m.