Jimi Hendrix (1973, Documentary) Arthur Allen, Albert Allen TCM, 5 p.m.
Bad Teacher (2011, Comedy) Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake Vice, 6 p.m.
Malibu's Most Wanted (2003, Comedy) Jamie Kennedy, Taye Diggs VH1, 6 p.m.
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005, Action) Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie E!, 6 p.m.
Running Out of Time (2018, Suspense) Sean Dominic, Telma Hopkins BET, 6 p.m.
The Fate of the Furious (2017, Action) Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson FX, 6 p.m.
The Help (2011, Drama) Viola Davis, Emma Stone Bravo, 6 p.m.
The Blind Side (2009, Drama) Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw CMT, 7 p.m.
School of Rock (2003, Comedy) Jack Black, Joan Cusack POP, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Woodstock: The Director's Cut (1970, Documentary) Richie Havens, Joan Baez TCM, 7 p.m.
The Longest Yard (2005, Comedy) Adam Sandler, Chris Rock VH1, 8:30 p.m.