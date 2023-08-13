The Cardinals, reigning WIAA Division 4 state champions, return with something to prove this year. They lost 13 players who contributed to a state title and an undefeated 14-0 season and an undefeated Capitol Conference championship. However, they will have six seniors on the team, including running back/linebacker Colton Brunell, who led the state with over 2,800 rushing yards and 43 rushing touchdowns. He recently committed to North Dakota. Columbus will have to retool it’s offensive line that lost studs Collin Selk, Jaymeson Sullivan and RJ Gross. The Cardinals do return Devon McCormick at center. Also, Brady Link returns off a torn ACL, he suffered during the postseason and had to miss the state title game last year. This first game of the season could be a big test for the Cardinals to see where they stand. Academy of Science went 5-5 last season, losing to Mayville in the first round of the postseason.