Milo May 6, 2023 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Bello Nock continuing Dells family legacy with 'extreme circus' show Bello Nock of the Nock family, who performed acts at the former Tommy Bartlett Show and wears his top-head hair very tall, is bringing a circu… Why Waupun boys basketball's new coach is eager for another chance The Warriors elevated their former assistant coach to take over the program, giving him another opportunity to give back to a community he's f… Ochsner Park Zoo’s resident monkeys leaving for new home in Illinois Jose and Zephyr, capuchin monkeys and long-time residents of Baraboo's Ochsner Park Zoo, are leaving this week to live out the rest of their l… Kugel ball arrives, Dells tourism bureau ponders plaza opening The long-awaited Kugel Ball was delivered to the new Elm Street Plaza in Wisconsin Dells on April 26. Truck falls off Highway 33 in Columbia County Two people were taken to the hospital after the truck they were in tumbled down a bridge embankment.