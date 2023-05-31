Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Oct. 15, 1964 - May 24, 2023

CAZENOVIA - Michael W. Fanta, age 58 years, of Cazenovia, WI, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at his home in Cazenovia.

He was born on October 15, 1964 to Adolph and Shirley (Braithwaite) Fanta in Hillsboro, Wisconsin. Mike graduated from the Hillsboro High School in 1983 and later attended the Transamerica School of Broadcasting in Wausau.

Mike was united in marriage to Monica McDonald on May 23, 1986 at the First Congregational Church in Hillsboro.

They have lived in the area all their lives, with Mike working as "Wade Michaels" at the Radio Station WRDB - WNFM in Reedsburg for five-and-a-halfyears, then he was at Pace – Primex Plastics in Reedsburg for 28-and-a-half years and currently at Flambeau Plastics in Baraboo.

Mike truly loved spending time with his family, where there was always lots of Love and Laughter. He enjoyed gardening, playing cards, music and sports of any kind.

Survivors include his wife, Monica Fanta of Cazenovia; children, Kiersten Fanta of Madison, Brianna (Matthew) Gibb of Omaha, Nebraska and Jarett Fanta of Reedsburg; grandchildren, Jaxen and Baylor Gibb; sister, Becky (Rick) Farra of Union Center; half-brother, Jeffrey Glynn of Janesville and half-sister, Wilma Boldon of Ontario. He was preceded in death by his Parents and half-brother, Donnie Fanta.

There will be a Celebration of Mike's Life held on Sunday, June 11, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with 1:00 p.m. set for prayers, blessings and memory sharing, at the Albert Field Memorial Park (in the lower shelter) - Park Avenue, Hillsboro, WI.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.