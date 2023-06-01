Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

March 1, 1927—May 26, 2023

MAYVILLE—Marcella R. Christian, 96, of rural Mayville, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Froedtert West Bend Hospital.

A visitation for Marcella will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church (River Church). A funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Douglas Zahner officiating. Interment will follow at Hochheim Cemetery.

She was born the daughter of Robert and Leonora (Pamperin) Nickel on March 1, 1927 in the Town of Wayne, Washington County, WI. She was baptized at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church and confirmed at St. Peter Lutheran Church both in the Town of Wayne.

Marcella went to a one room grade school.

She needed to learn English when she started school. Her parents were German and German was their primary language. She went to Summer school for learning the bible, hymns, catechism and the Christian religion.

Marcella was a very hard worker. She helped her parents on the farm doing many chores such as: milking the cows, planting and hoeing sugar beets, helping with the crops, driving tractor when they got one. She was also in charge of raising the chickens, feeding them, gathering their eggs, wiping the eggs and putting the eggs in cases to sell for a little extra money.

On August 29, 1948, she was united in marriage with Carl E. Christian at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, Town of Wayne. Together with her husband Carl, they farmed in the Town of Theresa until 1972. They milked cows, planted and harvested crops and raised chickens. Later moved to their home in the Town of Theresa where she lived until December of 2021.

After their marriage, she and Carl became members of Immanuel Lutheran Church (Hochheim) until 1956 when the church burned down and they joined Immanuel Lutheran Church (River Church) where she was a faithful member until her death. She had been a member of the Ladies Aid and the Immanuel Lights. Marcella had a strong faith and loved her Lord and Savior.

Marcella’s family was the most important thing to her. She attended as many events as she could of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved all of them dearly.

She had a passion for quilting. She sewed many quilts for Immanuel Lights missions and even many more for her family. She was known for her cooking and baking especially for her raspberry kuchen (using raspberries from her garden) date bars, apple slices. She enjoyed cutting the lawn and keeping it looking nice. She also enjoyed gardening vegetables, flowers and her raspberry patch. She also loved canning the vegetables from her garden.

She enjoyed researching genealogy and talking about the old days. Marcella and Carl enjoyed traveling to many parts of the U.S. and to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic for their granddaughter’s wedding.

She is survived by her daughters: Joyce (Lee) Reklau of Theresa, Susan Keller (Barry Beske) of Mayville and Louise Tilson of Brookfield; her sister, Arlene Rusch of Jackson; her grandchildren: Brian (Angie) Reklau, Mark (Terry) Reklau, Becky (Jacob) Hintz, Kimberly (Matthew) Luehring, Corey (Noelle) Reklau, Amy Keller, Mike (Randi) Keller, Toby (Michelle) Keller, Nathan (Kelly) Keller, Adam (fiance Zara) Keller; great-grandchildren: Kaley (fiance Jake) Mariah, Owen, Chloe, Connor, Zachary, Mackenzie, Jaxson, Marlee, Maddox, Miles, Jolene, Brooklyn (friend Tanner), Dylan, Jedda, Liam, and Preston; step great-grandchildren: Desiree, Carsen, Cyrus, Peyton (fiance Jordyn) Presley (friend Trent) Parker (friend Logan) and Piersten.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Carl, daughter, Karen Christian, sons-in-law: Kurt Tilson, Gary Keller, grandson, Bradley Keller, brothers and sisters and in-laws: Roland, Bernice and Shirley Nickel, Gilmer and Evelyn Christian, Melvin and Betty Nickel, Marvin Rusch, Richard and Eva Christian, Erwin and Lucille Troeller, Joe and Marcella Streblow, Melvin and Pearl Christian, and Martin and Gertrude Kuep.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Crossroads Care Center, West Bend Froedtert Hospital and to Horizon Hospice for their compassionate care.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.