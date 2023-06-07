Dec. 9, 1930—June 4, 2023

WAUPUN—Marcella J. Dwyer, 92, of Waupun, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Marcie was born December 9, 1930 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Fredrick and Marie (Smith) Burton. Marcie was a graduate of Thornton High School in Harvey, IL in 1944.

On April 28, 1952 she married James W. Dwyer in Cashton, WI. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun most of their married lives.

Marcie was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waupun where she was active with its Altar Society, Daughters of Isabella, and funeral lunches. Marcie was also a member of St. Vincent de Paul Society and American Legion Auxiliary.

Her favorite past times were gardening, quilting, knitting, crocheting, and making Christmas tree ornaments. With everything Marcie made, it was her enjoyment to give her crafts to her friends and church.

Marcie is survived by her four sons: Dave (Sue) Dwyer of Portage, WI, Chuck (Lyette) Dwyer of Beaver Dam, WI, Bill (Gundi) Dwyer of Watertown, WI, and Bob (Roberta) Dwyer of Sharon, WI; a daughter, Mary Roznik of Brookfield, WI; six grandchildren; two great-grandsons; and one brother, Ralph (Pat) Freese of Navarre, FL.

Marcie was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Dwyer; and two brothers: Albert Burton and Luis Freese.

Memorial services for Marcella Dwyer will be held Friday, June 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waupun with Fr. John Radetski officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorials can be directed to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Memorials can be directed to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.