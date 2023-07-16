SWEDEN PROTEST

STOCKHOLM — The man who said he would burn the Torah and the Bible outside the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm gave up his plan and instead held a one-person demonstration on Saturday against the burning of holy books, the media reported.

At the scene, he said he was a Muslim and threw a lighter he held in his hand to the ground, saying he never intended to burn holy books.

The man, who is in his 30s, and received a permit for the protest from Stockholm police, said such an action would be against the Quran, the Muslim holy book, and that he "will not burn," according to the Swedish news agency TT.

The man, who resides in western Sweden, also said "no one should do that," the report said.

The previous day, Israeli officials called on the Swedish government to stop the protest and the burning of the holy books on Saturday afternoon outside the diplomatic mission. Israeli President Isaac Herzog and the World Jewish Congress condemned the action in advance, as did Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Israel's Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef.

The Times of Israel reported that the man arrived outside the Israeli diplomatic mission on Saturday afternoon holding a copy of the Quran and saying that it was never his intention to burn Jewish or Christian holy books, only to protest the recent burning of the Quran.

Swedish public broadcaster SVT said the man threw the lighter to the ground and said he didn't need it.

"I'm a Muslim, we don't burn (books). I want to show that we have to respect each other," the man said, according to SVT, adding that he had no intention to realize his original plan.

Sweden recently faced strong criticism from Muslim countries for allowing protesters to burn the Quran at small anti-Islam demonstrations.

The man who filed the request for Saturday's protest said he wanted to burn the Torah and the Bible outside the Israeli Embassy in response to an Iraqi immigrant burning the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque last month.

The right to hold public demonstrations is strong in Sweden and protected by the constitution. Blasphemy laws were abandoned in the 1970s. Police give permission for events based on whether they believe a public gathering can be held without major disruptions or public safety risks.

On Wednesday, the top U.N. human rights body overwhelmingly approved a measure calling on countries to do more to prevent religious hatred in the wake of the Quran burnings. It was approved despite objections of Western countries who fear tougher steps by governments could trample freedom of expression. Last month, an Iraqi Christian immigrant burned a copy of the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque during the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, triggering widespread condemnation in the Islamic world.

A similar protest by a far-right activist was held outside Turkey's Embassy earlier this year, complicating Sweden's efforts to convince Turkey to let it join NATO.

Turkey on Monday withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance, a step toward the unity that Western leaders are eager to demonstrate in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Erdogan's decision was a significant move toward Sweden's membership and came after days of intensive meetings.

He also addressed a point of contention over Sweden's bid: what Ankara perceives as its soft stance on terrorism, particularly Kurdish militants and those it associates with an attempted coup against Erdogan in 2016.