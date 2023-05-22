Feb. 9, 1945—May 4, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Lowell Russell Peck, 78, passed away peacefully at UW Hospital on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

A graduate of Atkinson High School, University of Illinois in Accounting, he got his Masters in Business at University of Wyoming.

Capt. Lowell was a Missile Launch Officer at F.E. Warren AFB, Cheyenne, WY and then joined the Army Reserve.

He was born February 9, 1945 in Atkinson, IL, the son of Russell and Evelyn Peck.

In 1974 he became a Certified Public Accountant and never retired. Lowell married Ann E. Meier in Geneseo, IL, July 6, 1969.

After living in various places, they settled in Beaver Dam, WI where they raised three children. Lowell loved to sing. He was in the University of Illinois Men’s Glee Club, Barbershop Harmony Society Choruses and Quartets, and many church choirs. He joined the Beaver Dam Lions Club in 1978.

He became a Mason in his teens and enjoyed Friday morning breakfasts with his friends in Beaver Dam.

Lowell was an active member of Grace Presbyterian Church, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, bell ringer for Salvation Army and a blood donor for the Red Cross.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, Forrest, sister, Beverly and brother-in-law, Charles Emerick. Survivors include his wife, Ann; daughter, Rachel (Anson) Amberson; son, John (Jane); daughter, Sue (Nathan Smith); grandchildren: Aaron and Sarah Amberson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gregg and Jan Meier; his dog, Bailey; and beloved nieces and nephew; other relatives and friends.

There will be a Masonic service, led by Dodge County Lodge #72 in the chapel at Grace Presbyterian Church, 215 Gould St. in Beaver Dam on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. The memorial gathering will follow in the chapel until 11:50 a.m. The memorial service will follow in the sanctuary on Saturday at 12:00 noon with Rev. Chris Davis officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #146 and a luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, Forward Harmony, or Beaver Dam Lions Club.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.