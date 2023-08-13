Both teams had a combined five wins last season, but Husticon made the playoffs with a 3-4 Eastern Suburban Conference record. Husticon not only returns plenty of talent, including AJ Bushkie, who is a full-go after a wrist injury suffered early last year, but also have a 14-year head coach in Jason Fiacco, who takes over for Shannon Mueller. Fiacco inherited a bunch of talented players, including quarterback Carter Schwartz, who will get to throw to Bushkie and tight end Andy Maas. Bushkie is moving from running back to receiver, which means Isaac Howard, who ran for 362 yards and a pair of touchdowns, could have a big season.