Both teams had a combined five wins last season, but Husticon made the playoffs with a 3-4 Eastern Suburban Conference record. Husticon not only returns plenty of talent, including AJ Bushkie, who is a full-go after a wrist injury suffered early last year, but also have a 14-year head coach in Jason Fiacco, who takes over for Shannon Mueller. Fiacco inherited a bunch of talented players, including quarterback Carter Schwartz, who will get to throw to Bushkie and tight end Andy Maas. Bushkie is moving from running back to receiver, which means Isaac Howard, who ran for 362 yards and a pair of touchdowns, could have a big season.
Lomira at Horicon/Hustisford
Related to this story
Most Popular
Old Style beer, a Midwestern favorite first brewed in La Crosse in 1902, is returning to its original brewing facility for the first time since 1999.
"I was abused my entire life. Never slept in my own bed," the woman said of her stepfather, due to be sentenced next month.
The pool of talent across the WiscNews-area is as deep as its ever been. Here are just some of that group to keep your eyes on this fall.
A well-known voice in Madison radio who blocked for Ron Dayne and played for the Packers will serve as color commentator for Wisconsin football games.
The senior has plenty of fuel for a strong campaign. He rushed for over 1,800 yards as a sophomore but lost his junior season to a knee injury.