The Sauk Prairie School District recently sold land to private developers with a contractual agreement to build an affordable, multi-family housing development in Sauk Prairie.

“This is the largest investment in housing in this community’s history,” said Jeff Wright, superintendent of the Sauk Prairie School District.

The school board voted unanimously, 7-0, at a June meeting to approve the final sales contract.

Sauk Prairie School District receives $4.6M mental health grant The U.S. Department of Education awarded the Sauk Prairie School District, one of only two in the state of Wisconsin to receive a grant, a school based mental health grant of $4,660,083 over the next five years.

The proposed development will include six buildings with 15 to 20 apartments each with a shared childcare center. The district’s agreement with the developer requires rents to be set below market rate for 10 years.

Additionally, five buildings with 30 to 40 luxury apartments with a pool and clubhouse will be built.

Further, 30 two-unit, owner-occupied condos will be built, with a shared clubhouse and pool.

The project may include an independent senior living facility if the right partner is identified.

“The workers in our community who are essential: our teachers, childcare workers, wait staff, and delivery drivers cannot afford to live in Sauk Prairie,” said Tywana German, the executive director of the Sauk Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce, based on years of demographic research.

Roughly 3,000 workers drive into Sauk Prairie each day to work from less expensive areas.

“Based on their earnings,” German noted, “they need housing costs in the $600 to $1,300 range, based on the 30% preferred housing-to-income ratio.”

That is currently unattainable in the area. Today, the average rent in Sauk Prairie for a two-bedroom, two-bath home is $1,200 to $1,400 a month. A three-bedroom, two-bath home is around $1,400 and up. According to recent Redfin data, the median list price for a home in Sauk Prairie is $390,000, up 21.9% from this time last year.

The housing crisis is not isolated to Sauk Prairie. According to University of Wisconsin-Madison Community Economic Development, between 2012 and 2023 the Wisconsin median home sales price increased 153.1%.

“Many Wisconsin communities became concerned over housing through discussions of the lack of adequate labor supplies,” their report noted. “Communities ask why people are not moving into their communities to take advantage of employment opportunities and the lack of quality affordable housing came to the forefront.”

The Sauk Prairie community recognized this, as did the Sauk Prairie School District.

Two of the largest employers in the area include the district and Sauk Prairie Healthcare. Many of their employees cannot afford to live in the community and are priced out of the market, commuting from nearby communities.

“We want to give workers and their families a place they can afford,” Wright said. “We want to give them the opportunity to not only work, but live, in our community.”

The district got $2.2 million for the land which will be placed in an interest-bearing Fund 49 account that cannot be spent on salaries or programs. The funds will help position the district for long-term land purchases and other capital projects.

The developers anticipate a $71 million total investment in the project, which is being made by a private development company, not the school district.

Pending approval by the Village of Prairie du Sac Commission and Board, construction could begin as early as October 2023. The goal is to have people move into the first phase of condos by the fall of 2024 and have the development fully live-in ready by spring of 2025.

“Building workforce housing will allow local employers to recruit and retain workers in our community,” German said. “Additional supplies of market-rate housing will allow new residents to move to the area, and some families to upgrade their housing choice, potentially opening up additional entry-level housing options.”

Demand for the as-yet housing is already high. The question the district gets most often about the project is how one can get on a list to purchase one of the condos. In a statement, the district said, “We anticipate the realtor representing the developer – Tracy Thompson of RE/MAX Grand – will share information when it is available.”

The developers, HC Properties, include three independent construction firms that have pooled resources to build and manage apartments and homes in the greater Madison area.

The development property, in Prairie du Sac, will have Sauk Prairie Hospital to the north of it and Culver Community Park to the east of it. Grand Avenue will run through the new park and will someday connect to the existing Grand Avenue that starts at Water Street.

