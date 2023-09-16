One of the earliest mentions of McGann Furniture Store was in the December 28, 1904 issue of the Baraboo Republic newspaper: “Miss Doris Wilby made the lucky guess in the contest at Erswell, Melzl & McGann’s furniture store.”

The brief article continued, “The contest was to determine how many articles there were in the globe filled with tacks, screws, nails, etc.”

Miss Wilby guessed 975 articles. She was exactly right. She went home with a piece of McGann furniture valued at $12 as her prize.

More than 118 years later, there’s no telling how many prized pieces of furniture from McGann have graced the living rooms of local residents, the bedrooms of friends, the sitting rooms and parlors, the offices and family rooms, the pieces that made houses homes.

“After a lot of thought, consideration and prayer, we have come to the very difficult decision to close McGann Furniture,” a note recently posted on the store’s website reads. “We have enjoyed serving the Baraboo community and surrounding communities for so many years.”

A desk in Dekorra. A bed in Bluffview. A wardrobe in Wisconsin Dells.

“Our customers are our friends,” owner Casey McGann said. “The Baraboo community is a loyal group. We help each other. We support each other.”

Casey and Jane (“This place wouldn’t exist without her”) McGann have been in the business the last 40 years. That’s a lot of furniture sold. That’s a lot of flooring handled. That’s a lot of window treatments treated.

“We’ve been totally blessed being in this community and having the employees that we’ve had,” McGann said. One of their delivery men has been delivering for more than 30 years. One of their installers has been on the payroll for more than 50 years.

A bureau in Baraboo. A roll top in Rock Springs. An armoire in Reedsburg.

The family business has spanned four generations. “In addition to the McGann family, we wish to acknowledge the dedication and service from our prior partners through the years,” the store’s website note states. “Our thanks to the Melzl family, Jack McGann, Jim McGann, Pat Sorg, Ed Kurtz, Jeffy Piery, and Brian Baxter.”

It started as a combination furniture store and undertaker establishment. In 1904, E.S. Erswell sold an interest in his large furniture store to Charles Melzl and Jack McGann. Prior to the furniture business, Jack McGann had a partnership with a James Curry in the ice and wood business.

An ad in a 1913 issue of the Baraboo Weekly News stated, “We are showing something entirely new in the Turkish Rest Easy Spring made in three sections and guaranteed for life.” It was quite a mattress, the ad stated, and comes from “The Old Reliable Furniture House.” The “house” was located in Baraboo at the Masonic Temple Block.

An article in 1928 had the headline “Unusual Set of Furniture Displayed Here.” Indeed. “One of the most unusual and by far the most expensive set of dining room furniture ever to be shown in Baraboo is on display in the center windows of the Melzl & McGann Furniture store.”

It was a 10-piece set in the style of King Louis XVI.

“We’ve always tried our best,” Casey McGann said of his work, and the generations of family who worked before him. The business has endured world wars, the Great Depression, polio, recessions, technological advances, the COVID-19 pandemic. Twenty-one presidents have resided in the White House while McGann Furniture has remained, furnishing houses throughout the area.

In the 1940s, Women’s Army Corps representatives were at McGann Furniture to, a news article reads, “talk to any women or girls interested in joining the WAC or learning about that branch of the service.”

McGann Furniture’s future changed in the mid-1950s. One day, the store burned to the ground. “The community came and helped us,” Casey McGann said. “You don’t find that in big cities.” McGann recalls his grandfather, Jack McGann, telling a young Casey how the Baraboo community came together to help relocate and rebuild the business.

A rosy Christmas scene in 1958 in Baraboo was mentioned in the newspaper. “Decorations have never been prettier, many ideas are to be found. For instance the McGann furniture store has topped its ropes and festoons of green hanging from the rooftop with huge red plastic Hula hoops, and a clever touch of color they lend.”

The amount of color McGann Furniture has leant to Baraboo is incalculable.

“We’ve always supported Baraboo and they’ve always supported us,” McGann said.

A retirement sale started in late August and will continue for the near future. McGann Furniture noted it will continue business hours as usual to complete all outstanding deliveries and installations, and manufacturer’s warranties will still apply.

The retirees are eager to spend time with the grandchildren, their church and their family.

They’ll sit together on one of their pieces of furniture. It’ll be a prize, like Miss Wilby’s prize more than 100 years ago. They’ll sit together celebrating a lifetime of service.

