High school is hard work for students. It's harder still doing college course work in the midst of it. Madison College recognizes this. So much so, they recently awarded nearly 400 local high school graduating seniors with special medallions.

The medallions are in recognition of the students' achievement of completing 12 or more college credits or earning a Madison College credential prior to high school graduation.

"The medallions are a new initiative to formally recognize these hardworking high school students," said Audra Cooke, Madison College's Early College Partnership Manager, in a statement.

Students from throughout Sauk, Columbia, Dodge Counties, and beyond, received medallions. Two students from Baraboo High School earned medallions. Three students from Portage High School earned medallions. Five Columbus High School students received them. Six graduates from Watertown High School were awarded them, as well.

Other schools in the area that had award-winning graduates include, among others, Lodi High School, Pardeeville High School, Poynette High School, Reedsburg Area High School, Rio High School, Sauk Prairie High School, and Wisconsin Dells High School.

The students, according to Cooke, are ones who have earned a technical diploma or industry credential, and participated in dual credit courses at their respective high schools or taken classes with Madison College faculty through the school's Start College Now program, participated fulltime in the school's STEM Academic Program, or a combination of them.

This past spring semester, over 1,700 high school students from 41 district high schools collectively earned approximately 7,500 college credits from Madison College. Of these students, 29 of them earned an associate degree and 158 students earned technical diplomas in areas such as nursing assistant and EMT. Additionally, 31 students are now fully certified as firefighters, emergency responders, hazardous materials operators, and CPR.

Madison College, based in Madison, serves students in parts of 12 counties in southcentral Wisconsin. They have campuses throughout the region, including in Fort Atkinson, Portage, Reedsburg, and Watertown.

The future for these medallion-winning students is bright, as are the communities they'll pursue careers in.