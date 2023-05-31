Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

April 20, 1962 - May 26, 2023

RIO - Linda Lou (Roundy) Landsverk, 61, of Rio, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at U.W. Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born April 20, 1962, the daughter of Lloyd and Delores (Hein) Roundy.

She grew up on a farm outside of Pardeeville. She was united in marriage to Mark Landsverk April 30, 1978, at St. John Lutheran Church in Pardeeville. Alongside her husband, she helped on their dairy and large acre vegetable farm, attending Hilldale farmer's market every Wednesday and Saturday all summer. They also enjoyed raising donkeys, goats, chickens, cats, and dogs. She was a waitress at many restaurants in the Portage area, including Cascade Mountain. Linda attended MATC and received her Associate's Degree for RN and Viterbo College for BSN in nursing. She worked at WPS, the Columbia Health Care Center, UW Hospital, and for Care Wisconsin. Linda still was helping others after her cancer diagnosis.

Linda was a member of Bonnet Prairie Lutheran Church and taught Sunday School and Bible School and also worked in the kitchen for the annual lutefisk dinner every year. Her family was very important to her. Her hobbies included photography, always finding a new craft, flower gardening, and loved traveling south to the beach and up north at the friend's cabin with her family and friends. She was able to travel to Mount Rushmore with Chris, Braden and Samantha and on a cruise earlier in 2023 with daughter, Chris. Linda also was a 4-H project leader and participated and raised money for the Alzheimer's walk for 20 years.

Survivors include her husband, Mark; daughter, Christina (Nathan) Breneman; grandchildren: Samantha Falk and Braden Breneman; brothers: Russell (Donna) Roundy, Dean Roundy, and Dennis (Suzie) Roundy; sister, Susan (Randy) Berg; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other family, dear friends, and two handsome orange cats, Sassy and Twinkles. She was preceded in death by her parents, and infant brother Larry.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Bonnet Prairie Lutheran Church in Rio with Rev. Yvonne Marshall officiating. Interment will follow at Bonnet Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville and again from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bonnet Prairie Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.