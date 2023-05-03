BILL SCHUETTE

Sauk County Historical Society

The settlement of Baraboo commenced in the mid-1840s when pioneers arrived from the east seeking a better way of life and a new beginning. Their lives would be considerably more difficult from what they left behind, but they were determined to improve themselves and tame the land onto which they had set their dreams.

The first settlers who arrived in 1848 found little shelter in which to call home. Several families spent the winter in the two-room schoolhouse. Another family stayed in the sawmill for a time until their house could be built.

The sawmill on the south shore of the Baraboo River was kept running day and night to meet the needs of those newly arrived settlers. “D.P. Crandall was known to work forty-eight hours at a stretch without sleep to keep the mill at top speed so houses could be built for the homeless,” noted Ruth Southard, an early chronicler of pioneer days. Log houses were called huts, and those built of rough slabs were known as shanties.

Dr. Samuel Crandall was an early settler, who set up his practice soon upon arriving. “He was one of the old-time doctors who carried their medicines in saddlebags on the back of a faithful horse through wind and weather,” noted Southard. His practice took him to patients who were scattered across the wilderness, “where only blazed trees marked the trail.” The winters were severe with little opportunity for rest or shelter. “He rode when rain and sleet froze on horse and rider alike, when blinding storms made it almost impossible to follow the trail.” The Sauk County Historical Society has his diploma and saddlebags in its collection.

One of the earliest buildings in town was built of slabs and had a sawdust floor. The Methodists held their services there, and it was also pressed into service as a schoolhouse.

The Baptists also established one of their earliest houses of worship in Baraboo. Southard writes, “During an exciting winter revival many who attended the Baptist church ‘got religion,’ Mrs. Mathews among them.” One cold winter day, the minister gathered the flock together for an immersion. A hole was cut in the frozen Baraboo River, and the flock gathered ‘round on the snow-lined banks. Members queued up to be baptized and finally, only Mrs. Mathews was left. She, being much too heavy for one man to lift, her husband and another man were called upon to do the job. Southard continues, “With one man on each side of her, she was dipped and brought to the surface gasping and sputtering.” Fortunately no one suffered any ill effects from the chilling experience.

Teachers—usually women—were paid eight dollars a month, and some earned only a dollar a week. Most boarded with one of her student’s families. She would be required to build a fire in the stove before the pupils arrived. The district furnished the wood, sometimes it would be unseasoned green logs, “which sizzled and stewed,” noted Southard, “and plenty of woe was the portion of the teacher who was short of kindling and plenty of tears were caused by the smoke of a bulky stove.”

By 1850, the population of Baraboo was 250, ten years later it had increased to 1,100.

Southard concludes her reminiscence with, “If walls could speak, what stories they could tell. The early builders of Baraboo have been ‘gathered unto their fathers,’ but they left a rich heritage to their descendants of independence, courage and integrity that has outlived the years.”

Today, we are the benefactors of that heritage.

Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.