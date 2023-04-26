KELLY KIZER WHITT

The days are growing longer, and if you like late sunsets, May provides. On May 1, the sun sets around 8 p.m. local time, and by the end of the month it sets a half hour later. Sunrise is around 5:52 a.m. on May 1 and a half hour earlier by the end of the month. We continue to add daylight until the summer solstice in June. Eventually, in mid to late June, we’ll max out at 15 hours and 23 minutes of daylight. And if you count the lingering light of day after sunset and the brightening dawn before sunup, we only have five hours of true darkness around the solstice.

Here’s what to look for in the precious few hours of darkness in May.

Planets in the evening sky

In the month of May, as the sky grows dark, the first bright point of light you’ll spy is brilliant Venus in the west. Venus starts the month in the constellation Taurus the Bull. After the first week, Venus passes into the constellation of Gemini the Twins as it closes in on reddish Mars, which is close to Gemini’s twin stars, Castor and Pollux. But even as Venus gets close to Castor and Pollux, Mars moves away, crossing into Cancer the Crab, as if it’s trying to avoid Venus.

On May 22 and 23, the crescent moon is close to Venus. On May 24, the moon is closer to Mars. By the last day of the month, Mars is just starting to cross into the star cluster known as the Beehive. If you point binoculars at Mars on May 31 to June 3, you’ll find a red disc of light floating in front of a background cluster of stars.

Planets in the morning sky

If you awake before the sun in May, you’ll find yellowish Saturn low in the southeastern sky. Jupiter will eventually appear in the morning sky as well, as it begins to separate from the sun. On May 17, the old crescent moon will be so close to Jupiter that it will pass in front of the planet. Unfortunately, by the time the moon begins to hide Jupiter, the sun will have risen. Places farther west in the United States will be able to at least see Jupiter disappear under the moon’s lit edge, and a few locations will even see it reemerge just before the sun comes up.

Mercury is also appearing in the morning sky around mid-month, but it will be tricky to spot because it stays near the glow of the rising sun.

Meteor shower and a full moon

The full moon occurs on May 5 this year, which is bad news for the Eta Aquariid Meteor Shower. Already a rather quiet shower, the bright light of the moon will obscure many of the meteors at the shower’s peak on May 6.

The Full Flower Moon will look beautiful in the southwest in the morning before sunrise on May 5 and again around sunset. At sunset as the full moon is rising in the southeast, look for the reddish star Antares in Scorpius to follow the moon up from the horizon. While a penumbral lunar eclipse also occurs on May 5, it’s only visible to people on the opposite side of the globe from us.

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.