KELLY KIZER WHITT

Columnist

June’s Full Strawberry Moon is at 10:42 p.m. on June 3. On this evening, the moon is close to the reddish star Antares in the constellation Scorpius. While seeing a full moon rise in the evening or set in the morning is a beautiful sight, it’s not the best time of month to view the stars. New moon, when the moon is close to the sun and gone from the evening sky, is the best time to stargaze.

In June, New Moon falls on June 17. The week on either side of new moon provides the darkest skies, when a slender crescent moon is either in the early morning sky or in the sky for a while after sunset.

Planets in June

Venus and Mars are the evening’s standouts in June. Venus is by far the brightest, shining in the west after sunset. A bit higher in the sky is the reddish light of Mars. During the first few days of June, Mars is passing through the Beehive star cluster. You’ll want to take out your binoculars to peer toward Mars and to spot the fainter swarm of stars behind it.

Venus also gets its turn to pass in front of the Beehive from June 12-14. Venus and Mars continue to grow near each other toward the end of the month, and on June 21—the solstice, a lovely crescent moon pairs with Venus and Mars.

Saturn doesn’t rise till after midnight, so you may instead spot it if you get up early on June mornings. Saturn, Jupiter and Mercury are all in the morning sky, with Saturn highest above the horizon and Mercury closest to the ground.

The summer solstice

Summer arrives with the solstice at 9:57 a.m. on June 21. These are the longest days and shortest nights of the year. All through June, our days are more than 15 hours long. Around the solstice, “true darkness”—aka the end of astronomical twilight—doesn’t occur until 11 p.m. And the darkness of night is already over by about 3 a.m. Then, light from the sun is already slowly leaking back into our sky. Starlight under dark skies is precious and rare in mid-June.

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.